5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Seachange Sees Biggest Gain

Which NASDAQ tech stocks gained the most last week? We run through the five biggest gainers in this article.









The NASDAQ Composite Index (INDEXNASDAQ:IXIC) started last week at 8,112.91 points on Monday (July 8) before settling at 8,229.58 points as of 1:32 p.m. EDT on Friday (July 12).

Hitting another record week, the NASDAQ Composite reached highs of 8,235.32 points on Friday. This gain was driven by signals from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who suggested that interest rates may be cut in the next Fed meeting, scheduled to run from July 30 to July 31.

On Thursday (July 11), US President Donald Trump lambasted Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) cryptocurrency Libra. Trump called for the coin to be subject to banking regulations.

“I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Powell discussed his concerns about customer privacy and money laundering issues that could stem from the use of Libra.

In the small- and mid-cap spaces, the five top gainers for last week were as follows:

Seachange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM)

Attis Industries (NASDAQ:ATIS)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Seachange International

In operation for over 25 years, Seachange International provides monetization solutions for video content producers. With over 200 customers, Seachange has worked with companies including the BBC, Cablevision, dish and Videotron.

Last week, Seachange reported no major news releases. Despite the quiet week, its shares increased 23.32 percent to reach US$1.72 as of 12:11 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Perion Network

Perion Network offers end-to-end solutions. The company’s social media advertising platform, MakeMeReach, has been used by over 4,000 clients, including Target (NYSE:TGT).

On Tuesday (July 9), Perion announced that it has partnered with video data company Alphonso. The partnership will aim to apply Alphonso’s expertise on video viewership to allow greater cross-platform scale for Perion’s digital branding services.

Shares of Perion climbed 18.65 percent last week to hit US$3.55 as of 12:07 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Pareteum

Pareteum is a cloud communications company that provides a platform for mobile devices. The company offers solutions such as proximity marketing, multi-factor authentication and location data.

It has also implemented smart city IoT services for the city of Kyiv in Ukraine. Its online tools extend across healthcare services, waste management and traffic controls.

Over the week, Pareteum’s shares were up 11.09 percent to US$3.16 as of 12:15 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Attis Industries

Attis Industries is a technology company that operates and acquires businesses in environmental technology, including Bright City and Attis Envicare. Bright City is a smart city platform that integrates emergency reporting solutions, data flow resolutions and security services.

In addition, it provides a newsfeed service that acts as a citizen portal for reporting news. Attis Envicare is a sustainable environment company that is focused on pharmaceutical and medical waste solutions.

On Wednesday (July 10), Attis Industries joined the Biofuels Association. The organization, made up of 30 members, works towards lowering carbon emissions through promoting economically viable fuels with lower carbon emissions.

“In joining the ABFA, we are joining the ranks of advanced biofuel companies in all stages of maturation that we can not only learn from but grow with,” Jeff Cosman, CEO of Attis Industries, said in a release.

Attis Industries shares had reached US$1.87, a 9.53 percent increase, as of 11:41 a.m. EDT on Friday.

Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network provides staffing solutions to promote the hiring of diverse and inclusive workplaces.

The company reported no major news last week, although its share price increased 9.21 percent to reach US$2.61 as of 12:00 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Data for 5 Top NASDAQ Tech Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 12:00 p.m. EDT using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization of less than $500 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the technology sector are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Dorothy Neufeld, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.