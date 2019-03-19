Spotify Selects Oracle’s Java SE Subscription
As quoted in the press release:
Introduced by Oracle in 2018, the Java SE Subscription is a new subscription model that covers all Java SE licensing and support needs and removes enterprise boardroom concerns around mission critical, timely, software performance, stability and security updates. Java SE Subscription complements Oracle’s long-standing and continued free Java SE releases and stewardship of the OpenJDK ecosystem where Oracle now produces open source OpenJDK binaries, enabling developers and organizations that do not need commercial support or enterprise management tools.
“The Java SE Subscription model provides customers with the best flexibility and support from the world’s leading contributors to Java SE,” said Georges Saab, VP of Java Platform Group at Oracle. “Spotify’s decision to engage with the Java SE Subscription model is a testimony to our success engaging with the Java community and to our position as a leader providing both open source and commercially supported Java SE innovation, stability, performance and security updates for the Java Platform.”
Originally launched in 2008 out of Sweden, Spotify is the world’s largest music streaming service with a community of 200+ million users, across 78 markets.
