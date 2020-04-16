HeyBryan and Duuo Announce Launch Plans for Duuo Gig Insurance

HeyBryan Media Inc. (CSE:HEY) announces details of its new on demand gig insurance solution in partnership with digital insurance brand Duuo.









HeyBryan Media Inc. (CSE:HEY) (OTCQB:HEYBF) (FSE:9HB) (“HeyBryan” or the “Company”), the creator of the HeyBryan app that connects consumers with home maintenance experts to complete small tasks around the house, is pleased to announce details around its new on demand gig insurance solution, available soon for all HeyBryan experts, in partnership with digital insurance brand Duuo (The Co-operators Group Limited). The new insurance solution – branded Duuo Gig Insurance – will be a first of its kind in the Canadian gig economy.

Duuo Gig Insurance has been exclusively designed to meet the unique needs of HeyBryan experts across the GTA, BC’s Lower Mainland, the City of Calgary, as well as future locations where HeyBryan is active. All HeyBryan experts will be able to purchase Duuo Gig Insurance in just a couple of minutes on their mobile device through the HeyBryan platform. The cost for the majority of HeyBryan’s 20 task categories range around $5-7 per day, providing $2,000,000 in liability protection.

This service will eliminate the lengthy and antiquated insurance purchase path. Policy information, contact information and activation of the policy are all easily accessible via the mobile device and increasing ease at the touch of button. And it will give customers the peace-of-mind knowing that their HeyBryan expert is fully insured for all work performed.

“We’re thrilled to be the first mobile marketplace app to be offering a targeted, on demand gig economy-focused insurance solution with our partner Duuo,” says Lance Montgomery, CEO of HeyBryan. “Whether an expert is performing one or four tasks in a given day, an expert will have peace of mind knowing he has full insurance coverage for all their HeyBryan gigs, and customers will have comfort in knowing their expert is fully insured for all work performed at their home” he adds.

“Our mission at Duuo is to provide our clients with innovative insurance on their terms,” says Robin Shufelt, Managing Director of Duuo. “That’s why we’re so excited to offer HeyBryan experts a solution designed to meet the emerging needs of gig workers.”

Duuo Gig insurance will be available to all HeyBryan experts Q3 2020.

About Duuo:

Duuo was created by The Co-operators, a proudly Canadian insurance company founded in 1945 by a small group of farmers and social pioneers who felt traditional insurance didn’t meet their unique needs. Duuo is the 21st century version of this mindset. Launched in late 2018, Duuo is committed to creating new, on-demand solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of Canadians living and working in a highly innovative and fast-paced digital economy.

For more information, visit www.duuo.ca or contact pr@duuo.ca

About HeyBryan Media Inc.

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country’s most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It’s about real experts doing real work for real people.

