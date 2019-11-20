DigiMax Global Solutions Adds High Yield Expertise to its Banking Group

DigiMax Global Solutions (CSE:DIGI) is pleased to announce the addition of Lowell Kamin to the DigiMax Capital banking group.









DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (CSE:DIGI) (the “Company” or “DigiMax”) is pleased to announce the addition of Lowell Kamin to the DigiMax Capital banking group, and the concurrent addition of being able to offer and distribute income products to its clients on behalf of qualified issuers.

Lowell has over 30 years of Financial Service and Real Estate Experience and is now registered with DigiMax as Dealing Representative as recognized by the Ontario Securities Commission. Together, Lowell and the DigiMax team has already closed its first funding and is working on additional funding in the next month.

This addition increases the financial strength and breadth product offering of DigiMax throughout its global network as many larger deals involve high-yield, or income products that Lowell can assist in developing on behalf of issuers and attracting qualified investors.

Lowell will also be joining the Board of Directors of DigiMax, and will replace David Bhumgara who is leaving the Board to take on larger responsibilities elsewhere with a company not competitive to DigiMax. DigiMax wishes to thank David for his assistance as a starting board member of DigiMax and we wish him great success in his future endeavours.

“We are excited to have Lowell join DigiMax as a senior member of our investment banking team,” said DigiMax CEO, Chris Carl “As we continue to progress toward a digital platform offering of all of our products, Lowell will be a central component of our success on the income and high-yield side of our growing business.”

“Even though most Canadians do not know it, DigiMax is already a leader in Canada and around the world in growing a global network able to take advantage of the digital securities world that is quickly descending upon us”, said Lowell Kamin. “It is also leading this world in accomplishing this in a properly registered manner so that all offerings through the digital platforms soon to be launched will be compliant in every jurisdiction that it operates in. It is this ability to immediately succeed in our conventional banking world, but also being ready to succeed in the coming digital world, that most attracted me to DigiMax and I am looking forward to partnering to build a strong and growing business with them.”

About Lowell Kamin

Lowell is experienced at Securities Analysis, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Raising Capital, and leadership in growing Real Estate and other Small to Medium Enterprises.

From 1994 to 2014 Lowell held senior roles with large international investment banks including Scotia McLeod from 1994 to 2000, Scotia Capital from 2000 to 2009, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch from 2009 to 2014.

In the last 5 years, Lowell has worked on consulting projects for Firm Capital Corporation and Bristol Gate Capital Partners; built a tax effective income portfolio for Single Family Offices focused on Mortgage Investment Corporations (MICs) & Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs); and helped facilitate the sale of Ilac (the second Largest English as a Second Language School in the world) to Oncap owned by Onex Corp.

Update from Annual General Meeting

DigiMax held its Annual General Meeting and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company at the offices of its counsel, DLA Piper (Canada) LLP, on November 14, 2019. At that meeting, the shareholders voted in favour of the following:

The election of Edward Murphy, David Posner, David Bhumgara and Riccardo Segat as Directors of the Corporation;

The appointment of Davidson & Company, LLP as Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration;

The approval for the Directors, at their discretion, to change the name of the Corporation to DigiMax Global Solutions Inc. or other such name as may be deemed by the Directors as appropriate.

The meeting concluded and a general discussion of the items disclosed in the recent Oct 23, 2019 Business Update Press Release was discussed with the shareholders who attended the meeting.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first global company in the Digital Security space to be both publicly listed (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI) and to be approved by OSC in Ontario, Canada as an ‘Exempt Market Dealer’.

DigiMax is currently seeking to become a registered dealer in several other countries and is developing a state-of-the-art platform with its partners to provide qualified investors preferred access to high quality digital security offerings in the rapidly growing Digital Security market.

DigiMax also assists companies to raise capital through traditional forms of securities.

The Company has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets, combined with a rapidly expanding global presence with joint venture partnerships already established in such important geographies as USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea and Malta with discussions or negotiations underway in several more.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding changing the Company’s name.

