“Dramatic leaps in NexOptic’s AI,” explains Chairman Rich Geruson, “radically enhance the image processing capability of chips.”

NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NXO, OTCQB:NXOPF, FRANKFURT:E3O1) announced that it has significantly optimized and broadened its suite of artificial intelligence (“AI”) offerings.

NexOptic’s Advanced Low Light Imaging Solution (“ALLIS™”) drastically reduces image noise problematic to all camera systems. ALLIS’s noise reduction enables real-time correction of images or video taken in otherwise non-optimal lighting conditions, and media files can be streamed or stored more efficiently. Other ALLIS benefits include improvements to downstream applications, such as computational photography and facial recognition.

Since its introduction in May 2019, ALLIS’s capabilities have been improved as follows:

A more than 200% reduction to its prior computational requirements

An approximate 100 times reduction to its file size

A significant increase in the number of ALLIS-enabled image sensors

ALLIS can therefore be deployed into smaller imaging devices such as smartphones, tablets, and security cameras. The quantity of leading image sensors that can already be ALLIS-enabled has grown fivefold. Designed to be compatible with virtually all image sensors, the number of camera systems that could ultimately be ALLIS-enabled is expected to grow exponentially.

The most efficient way for NexOptic to gain a major foothold in the optics industry is to integrate and distribute ALLIS through semiconductor sales. “ALLIS’s increased efficiencies have allowed us to become highly selective in whose semiconductors we will be supporting going forward.” said Rich Geruson, Chairman of NexOptic. “These options should enable NexOptic to receive better industry-wide acceptance of ALLIS.”

In preparation for distribution into consumer and industrial imaging devices, NexOptic has been meeting with leading imaging and AI semiconductor manufacturers. NexOptic will initiate sales directly thereafter and/or partner with select leading semiconductor companies.

NexOptic’s growing AI team is in Edmonton, Alberta and is headed by its VP of AI Technologies, Kevin Gordon. Edmonton is also home to a division of Alphabet’s DeepMind and Amii, the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute.

“I’m excited about the impressive solutions that NexOptic’s team can now offer to the entire optics industry,” Mr. Gordon said. “Edmonton has become a burgeoning and influential global AI hub, which is why we’ve been able to assemble such a strong team, and we look forward to growing our team and our suite of NexOptic products.”

NexOptic AI will soon be expanding beyond ALLIS and the Company will introduce some of these new AI offerings in forthcoming news releases. All NexOptic AI solutions are patent pending.

