Visionstate Ships First IoT Buttons for Rapid Response to Cleaning Alerts

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has shipped its first Internet of Things (IoT) buttons to hospitals in Vancouver, BC, marking the initial deployment of the new technology developed by the Company.

The buttons, called Wanda QuickTouch, were developed to address the need for rapid deployment in a facility of any size. The IoT buttons send instant alerts to management advising of any cleaning or maintenance issues that may pose risks to the public safety. The technology enables facility managers to track alerts and staff response times, as well as monitor regular cleaning activities in the high-traffic areas.

“COVID-19 has demonstrated the need for facilities to be proactive on cleaning issues,” explains John Putters, CEO of Visionstate. “It is incumbent upon them to be compliant with high cleaning standards, and demonstrate to the public a commitment to maintaining those standards.”

Wanda QuickTouch was designed to be deployed quickly in any area of a facility in order to monitor alerts issued by staff or the general public. The button can be adhered to any surface and requires no infrastructure to operate. The IoT buttons are battery operated and automatically connect to the LTE-M network.

“We are receiving a tremendous amount of interest from the facility management companies to deploy our technology,” Putters comments. “It’s ideal for remote restrooms or cleaning areas as it is a user-friendly, efficient and affordable solution.”

Hospitals have shown particular interest in Wanda QuickTouch as they can be used in patient rooms, nursing stations, restrooms or common areas. The buttons can be used in conjunction with Visionstate’s new Wanda mobile app, which provides facility managers with the ability to track cleaning and maintenance activities throughout a facility.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

