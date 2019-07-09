VIQ Solutions Secures 5-Year Contract with Police Force in Australia

VIQ Solutions (TSXV:VQS), video and audio AI technology company that is focused on the law enforcement sector announced that it has secured a five year contract with the Western Australia Police Force. As part of the deal, VIQ solutions will be servicing over 150 police stations across the region. In June, it also secured additional … Continued









VIQ Solutions (TSXV:VQS), video and audio AI technology company that is focused on the law enforcement sector announced that it has secured a five year contract with the Western Australia Police Force. As part of the deal, VIQ solutions will be servicing over 150 police stations across the region. In June, it also secured additional contracts in the US.

As quoted in the press release:

Along with the WA Police Force contract, VIQ continues to increase market share in the US law enforcement industry through Net Transcripts, a VIQ Solutions company after adding 13 new clients and 3 contract renewals in June. These additions follow 83 new and recurring contracts announced in May 2019, which is a strong indicator of client satisfaction and continued retention success. The demand for security and data management over transcription of audio and visual assets within highly regulated industries including law enforcement, insurance and the courts is paramount. VIQ’s rapid growth within these industries, and as the global leader in law enforcement transcription, is directly attributed to its processes and commitment to the security of clients’ data and assets. VIQ is also Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) compliant.

