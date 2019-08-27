Viiva Integrates Verb’s Augmented Sales on Mobile

VERB Technology Company (NASDAQ:VERB), augmented video sales platform announced that health and wellness company, Viiva has begun applying its mobile sales CRM platform. Verb’s custom-designed app is designed to generate sales on a global scale, in line with Viiva’s goals for revenue acceleration and sales growth in Canadian, US and Asian markets. As quoted in … Continued









As quoted in the press release:

Viiva, a Utah-based company, designs nutritional products that transform the lives of individual users and families, using a direct-sales approach to reach new customers. The use of the Company’s technology in the customized app is provided on a per-user subscription basis and offered to Viiva representatives to help drive sales growth and facilitate global expansion. Justin Clegg, Viiva’s VP of Product and Strategy, said, “VERB is a core component of our product vision and roadmap. The VERB platform gives our users the tools to connect, shop, and share authentic videos in a frictionless way. VERB is driving the Viiva technology experience to an entirely new level with superior innovation. Since implementing VERB mobile, we see unprecedented revenue growth and speed to market. Powerful software releases like VERB are critical to our tech stack as we expand into global markets.”

