Verizon and Snap Partner in 5G Augmented Reality Innovation

Verizon (NYSE:VZ), provider of 5G wideband technology has partnered with Snap (NYSE:SNAP). As part of the partnership, Snap will be utilizing Verizon’s 5G technology for its augmented reality, gaming and visualization features on its platform.

As quoted in the press release:

“Major advances in high-bandwidth experiences are fueling the future of augmented reality,” said Jared Grusd, Chief Strategy Officer, Snap Inc. “We are thrilled to partner with Verizon to move the industry forward through the development of creative and innovative 5G experiences on Snapchat.” This deal brings together a leader in AR technology with the nation’s most awarded network provider. Snapchat is one of the largest digital platforms in the world, reaching over 200 million people every day, including 90 percent of all 13-24 year-olds and 75 percent of all 13-34 year-olds in the U.S. Verizon is building the most powerful 5G network in America bringing business and consumers transformative experiences built on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. Since April, Verizon has launched 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service in 18 cities as well as 16 sporting and entertainment arenas across the country, and plans to expand to more than 30 cities by the end of this year.

