VERB Technology Secures Deal with OnDoc

VERB Technology Company (NASDAQ:VERB), augmented reality-driven sales technology company announced that healthcare company, OnDoc has partnered with the company for its OnDoc app. The app integrates VERB’s interactive CRM technology in its affordable and accessible healthcare services.

As quoted in the press release:

The platform’s interactive video technology allows sales reps to record their own videos and easily embed clickable ‘taggs’ that promote viewer engagement through an intuitive and streamlined process. The application will facilitate greater interaction with prospects, who can tap within the video to purchase services, enroll, visit social media feeds, or contact the company directly. Robert Wilson, OnDoc’s CEO, a highly successful leader within the direct sales industry, has leveraged his extensive experience in the direct sales industry to more effectively market the company’s healthcare services to the public. The adoption of VERB’s proprietary technology will grow revenue by expanding membership in and access to OnDoc’s unique healthcare offering.

Click here to read the full press release.