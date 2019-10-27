Which NASDAQ tech stocks gained the most last week? We run through the five biggest gainers in this article.









Amid Q3 earnings releases, the NASDAQ Composite Index (INDEXNASDAQ:IXIC) opened at 8,137.51 points on Monday (October 21) and hit 8,237.54 points as of 11:23 a.m. EDT on Friday (October 25).

During Libra congressional meetings last week, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the cryptocurrency, stating, “The financial industry is stagnant and there is no digital financial architecture to support the innovation we need.”

On Thursday (October 24), Twitter (NASDAQ:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey criticized Zuckerberg for his decision to not censor political ads. Also last week, Twitter shares slumped after the company missed third quarter earnings expectations.

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) tilted downward over the five day period as its earnings per share fell short of expectations, reaching US$4.23, below the anticipated US$4.60. Still, sales for the company climbed to US$70 billion for the quarter, rising at a 24 percent clip.

On the other hand, electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) surprised investors, with reports of profitability sending its shares up almost 20 percent.

Looking back over the week, in the small- and mid-cap spaces, the five top gainers were as follows:

ServiceSource International

Digital engagement company ServiceSource operates customer retention analytics and data software. With customers including Red Hat, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), ServiceSource delivers lead generation and sales conversions for customers.

While ServiceSource had no news last week, it will hold its Q3 earnings call on Wednesday (October 30).

ServiceSource shares had reached US$1.04, a 20.68 percent increase, as of 11:22 a.m. EDT on Friday.

AudioEye

AudioEye works to promote equal access to digital content. Through its digital accessibility platform, AudioEye supplies an interface that enables users to incorporate accessibility testing according to Section 508’s Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, an international framework.

In early September, AudioEye partnered with several automotive companies, including Subaru, Hyundai (OTC Pink:HYMTF) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), to bring digital accessibility to dealer websites.

Shares of AudioEye had reached US$3.39, a 16.93 percent increase, as of 11:21 a.m. EDT on Friday.

HyreCar

Shared vehicle platform HyreCar connects Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) drivers with car owners who have vacant vehicles. HyreCar provides the insurance and backend for both drivers and car owners to drive and list their cars. Additionally, car dealerships can list vehicles on the platform.

Last Monday, HyreCar signed two agreements with car dealerships; they will add 200 vehicles to its platform in Q4. Additionally, as part of the deal, 1,000 cars are anticipated to be available in the future. As a result of this agreement, HyreCar’s listed vehicles increased by 50 percent, aligning with its mission to partner with fleet and dealer partners to further scale going forward.

HyreCar shares had risen to US$2.70, a 15.88 percent hike, as of 11:26 a.m. EDT on Friday.

Red Violet

Data analytics firm Red Violet saw its shares climb over 12 percent over the week. Year-to-date, its shares have jumped more than 141 percent. With proprietary technology that analyzes consumer and market insights, Red Violet assists its customers with compliance and due diligence in both the private and public sectors. Operating two main divisions, IDI and Forewarn, Red Violet deploys its risk management and security applications across the financial and real estate industries.

Red Violet had no news last week. Its shares had climbed to US$16.31, a 12.87 percent hike, as of 10:43 a.m. EDT on Friday.

AGM Group Holdings

AGM Group Holdings provides financial technology solutions for online trading through its software-as-a-service model. By offering 80 products, such as commodities, foreign currencies and precious metals, on its trading platform, AGM Group Holdings provides a host of applications on its cloud-based model.

AGM Group Holdings has witnessed over 32 percent monthly returns to date.

The company had reached US$21.10, a 11.35 percent rise, as of 10:59 a.m. EDT on Friday.

Data for the 5 Top NASDAQ Tech Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 12:00 p.m. EDT using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization of less than $500 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the technology sector are considered.

