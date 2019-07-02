Sun Life Financial Partners With ARHT Media

ARHT Media (TSXV:ART), holographic imaging company announced that it partnered with Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) to create a holographic image of its senior vice president of group benefits, Dave Jones for a presentation in Vancouver in June. The presentation discussed innovation in the financial and insurance sectors. As quoted in the press release: “The financial … Continued









ARHT Media (TSXV:ART), holographic imaging company announced that it partnered with Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) to create a holographic image of its senior vice president of group benefits, Dave Jones for a presentation in Vancouver in June. The presentation discussed innovation in the financial and insurance sectors.

As quoted in the press release:

“The financial services sector has really embraced our technology, which makes sense as the demand for their senior executives and subject matter experts is extremely high,” commented ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly. “This first Sun Life activation came mere weeks after their executive team saw it for the first time.” ARHT’s Holographic Telepresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that allows for the Capture, Transmission and Display of speakers who are recorded in ARTH’s Capture Studio, or remotely, and are beamed out using their Broadcast Server to their Holographic Displays. A speaker can appear as a live hologram, complete with the ability to conduct real-time interactions with an audience and offer a sense of being present in the room, even when they are really across the country.

