Singular Health Group Limited

Completion of Global3D Acquisition

Medical technology company Singular Health Group Ltd (ASX: SHG) (“Singular Health”, or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has completed the acquisition of the assets of Global3D Pty Ltd (“Global3D”) as previously announced on 6 December 2022. The acquisition is the culmination of over two years of working together with Global3D to investigate and develop enhanced software, technology and 3D printing processes for a range of medical devices, including customised ankle foot orthotics and individualised prosthetics.

Singular Health’s wholly owned subsidiary, Singular 3DP Pty Ltd (“Singular 3DP”) is focused on the growth of the existing capabilities of Global3D including ongoing marketing of the Global3D brand. Singular 3DP is also vertically integrating the Company’s 3Dicom medical imaging software into Global3D’s sales and production process.

Commenting on the transaction, Singular Health’s CEO, Thomas Hanly, said:

“We are excited to have concluded the transaction with Global3D and to welcome them to the Singular Health Group. We have made great progress during recent months to position the Company for success in 2023 and we look forward to updating the market and our shareholders in due course.”

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Directors of the Company.


Johnson & Johnson Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2022 Results

  • 2022 Fourth-Quarter reported sales decline of 4.4% to $23.7 Billion primarily driven by unfavorable foreign exchange and reduced COVID-19 Vaccine sales vs. prior year. Operational growth excluding COVID-19 Vaccine of 4.6%*
  • 2022 Fourth-Quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 decreasing 24.9% and adjusted EPS of $2.35 increasing by 10.3%*
  • 2022 Full-Year reported sales growth of 1.3% to $94.9 Billion primarily driven by strong commercial execution partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange. Operational growth of 6.1%*
  • 2022 Full-Year earnings per share (EPS) of $6.73 decreasing 13.8% and adjusted EPS of $10.15 increasing by 3.6%*
  • Company guides 2023 adjusted operational sales growth excluding COVID-19 Vaccine of 4.0%* and adjusted operational EPS of $10.50, reflecting growth of 3.5%*

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for fourth-quarter and full year 2022. "Our full year 2022 results reflect the continued strength and stability of our three business segments, despite macroeconomic challenges," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "I am inspired by our employees who make a difference in the health and lives of people around the world every day. As we look ahead to 2023, Johnson & Johnson is well-positioned to drive near-term growth, while also investing strategically to deliver long-term value."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS

