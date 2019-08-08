OSS Secures US$36 Million Military Radar Contract

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS), high performance computing company with a focus on AI and deep learning announced that it has won a US$36 million agreement for a major US Navy contractor. As part of the five-year deal, the company will be providing flash storage arrays designed to store real-time data in Navy surveillance operations. As … Continued









One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS), high performance computing company with a focus on AI and deep learning announced that it has won a US$36 million agreement for a major US Navy contractor. As part of the five-year deal, the company will be providing flash storage arrays designed to store real-time data in Navy surveillance operations.

As quoted in the press release:

Under the agreement, OSS will supply full mil-spec flash storage systems that include removable canisters, allowing collected data to be removed from the aircraft and transferred to ground stations. The systems store real-time data collected from advanced airborne sensors (AAS), including radar and other sensors. The contract includes airborne and ground systems, spare canisters and support services. “We are excited to receive this agreement which solidifies our long-term production of these flash arrays,” said Steve Cooper, president and CEO of OSS. “These products showcase the benefits of our award-winning flash array technology, including high-performance, small size, light weight and portability.”

