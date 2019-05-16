NexTech Secures Deals with The Wright Brothers USA

NexTech (CSE:NTAR), an artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) company with a focus on enterprise solutions announced that it has partnered with The Wright Brothers USA. NexTech will provide AI and AR solutions, where customers will be able to “try-on” merchandise from The Wright Brothers with AR technology while a sentiment analysis is conducted, … Continued









NexTech (CSE:NTAR), an artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) company with a focus on enterprise solutions announced that it has partnered with The Wright Brothers USA. NexTech will provide AI and AR solutions, where customers will be able to “try-on” merchandise from The Wright Brothers with AR technology while a sentiment analysis is conducted, gathering data on user preferences in real-time.

As quoted in the press release:

“Our partnership with The Wright Brothers USA is unique as we’re bringing together two different use-cases for augmented reality: retail and education,” said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech AR Solutions. “The Wright Brothers store can provide shoppers with a truly customized online retail experience using sentiment analysis and ‘Try it On’ features while also keeping the rich history and legacy of the brothers alive using 3D, volumetric learning experiences that come to life when customers interact with memorabilia.” “The Wright Brothers USA is pleased to announce a collaborative effort to leverage the augmented reality expertise of NexTech with the strength of The Wright Brothers brand. TWBUSA seeks products and services that embody the character of the Wright brothers who are American icons of inventiveness and innovation,” said Kenneth Botts, President of The Wright Brothers USA.

Click here to read the full press release.