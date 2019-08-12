Artificial
Intelligence
Investing News

Microsoft Secures 10-Year Agreement with Jio

- August 12th, 2019

Microsoft (NASDQ:MSFT) announced that it has entered a 10-year contract with Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (NS:RELIANCE). Together, the companies are developing AI, high-performance computing and blockchain technology specifically heighten technology adoption in India. As quoted in the press release: This 10-year commitment combines the world-class capabilities of both companies to offer a detailed … Continued

Microsoft (NASDQ:MSFT) announced that it has entered a 10-year contract with Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (NS:RELIANCE). Together, the companies are developing AI, high-performance computing and blockchain technology specifically heighten technology adoption in India.

As quoted in the press release:

This 10-year commitment combines the world-class capabilities of both companies to offer a detailed set of solutions comprising connectivity, computing, storage solutions, and other technology services and applications essential for Indian businesses and will span the broad Reliance Industries ecosystem including its existing and new businesses.

In combining efforts, Jio and Microsoft aim to enhance the adoption of leading technologies like data analytics, AI, cognitive services, blockchain, Internet of Things, and edge computing among small and medium enterprises to make them ready to compete and grow, while helping accelerate technology-led GDP growth in India and driving adoption of next-gen technology solutions at scale.

Click here to read the full press release.

artificial-intelligence-stocks-market

Find stocks in Artificial Intelligence

 
A $59 billion industry by 2025
 

Get the latest Artificial Intelligence Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Artificial Intelligence Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Artificial Intelligence Investing

Related posts

MIND CTI’s Revenue Bolstered by Message Mobile GmbH Acquisition
Cyber Security 1 AB Reports Over 250 Percent Revenue Growth
Theratechnologies Files Application to List on NASDAQ
Quarterly Revenues Drop For Overstock

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *