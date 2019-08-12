Microsoft Secures 10-Year Agreement with Jio

Microsoft (NASDQ:MSFT) announced that it has entered a 10-year contract with Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (NS:RELIANCE). Together, the companies are developing AI, high-performance computing and blockchain technology specifically heighten technology adoption in India. As quoted in the press release: This 10-year commitment combines the world-class capabilities of both companies to offer a detailed … Continued









Microsoft (NASDQ:MSFT) announced that it has entered a 10-year contract with Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (NS:RELIANCE). Together, the companies are developing AI, high-performance computing and blockchain technology specifically heighten technology adoption in India.

As quoted in the press release:

This 10-year commitment combines the world-class capabilities of both companies to offer a detailed set of solutions comprising connectivity, computing, storage solutions, and other technology services and applications essential for Indian businesses and will span the broad Reliance Industries ecosystem including its existing and new businesses. In combining efforts, Jio and Microsoft aim to enhance the adoption of leading technologies like data analytics, AI, cognitive services, blockchain, Internet of Things, and edge computing among small and medium enterprises to make them ready to compete and grow, while helping accelerate technology-led GDP growth in India and driving adoption of next-gen technology solutions at scale.

Click here to read the full press release.