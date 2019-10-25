Micron Launches Deep Learning Development Platform

After announcing the acquisition of FWDNXT, Micron plans to combine its deep learning hardware with its memory chips.









Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), high-performance memory chip company introduced new hardware and software additions to its artificial intelligence (AI) platform. Following its acquisition of startup FWNXT on Thursday (October 24), Micron is integrating FWDXT’s deep learning architecture to improve the performance of its memory chips and flash memory products.

As quoted in the press release:

FWDNXT provides efficient and high-performance hardware and software solutions based on deep learning and neural networks. As companies develop more complex AI and machine learning systems, the hardware used to train and run those models becomes increasingly important. The Micron Deep Learning Accelerator (DLA) technology, powered by the AI inference engine from FWDNXT, equips Micron with the tools to observe, assess and ultimately develop innovation that brings memory and computing closer together, resulting in higher performance and lower power. Micron’s DLA technology provides an easy-to-use software programmable platform that supports a broad range of machine learning frameworks and neural networks and allows for processing vast amounts of data quickly in an easy-to-use interface.

Click here to read the full press release.