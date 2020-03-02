ImmunoPrecise Announces AI Collaboration with EVQLV for Coronavirus

IMMUNOPRECISE and EVQLV are collaborating on accelerating the global effort to develop lead vaccine candidates against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.









IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES’ (TSXV:IPA,OTC:IPATF) subsidiary, Talem Therapeutics, and New York-based EVQLV are collaborating on accelerating the global effort to develop lead therapeutic and vaccine candidates against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

IPA’s announcement discloses they have teamed up with EVQLV, an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on accelerating the discovery and optimization of antibody therapies, as the companies work together to augment and accelerate Talem’s Coronavirus discovery program. As part of the collaboration, EVQLV will perform in silico antibody design and discovery to generate novel, optimized antibody sequences leveraging lead candidate data from IPA’s discovery technologies, as well as previously published sequences. EVQLV plans to utilize its high-speed, evolutionary algorithms with IPA’s expedited B cell Select™ and custom DeepDisplay™ antibody outputs to intelligently discover context-dependent representations that comprise the mutational space of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus.

