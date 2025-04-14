Invion Limited (ASX:IVX)

Invion: Revolutionizing Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) for Cancer, Infectious Diseases

Invion (ASX:IVX) is a clinical-stage Australian life sciences company pioneering the next generation of photodynamic therapy (PDT) for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Invion is advancing a transformative approach to disease treatment and diagnosis with a platform grounded in preclinical promise and growing clinical validation.

At the core of Invion’s platform is Photosoft, a proprietary suite of next-generation photosensitizers that selectively accumulate in diseased cells. Upon light activation, these compounds trigger a targeted oxidative stress response, leading to cell death with high precision. Unlike traditional PDT agents, Photosoft compounds are engineered to overcome the limitations of toxicity, off-target damage, and limited immune engagement. They are designed to deliver enhanced safety, selectivity, immune system activation, and theragnostic capabilities.

Invion\u2019s commercial rationale for photosoft

Invion is strategically expanding its clinical and commercial footprint through non-dilutive global partnerships that accelerate development while preserving shareholder value. In South Korea, Hanlim Pharm is fully funding the preclinical development of Photosoft for two high-need indications: glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) — one of the most aggressive and treatment-resistant brain cancers — and oesophageal cancer. Under the terms of the partnership, Hanlim covers all development costs, while Invion retains full ownership of the underlying intellectual property, positioning the company to benefit from future global opportunities.

Company Highlights

  • Clinical-stage Pipeline in Multiple Indications: Successfully completed Phase II prostate cancer trial, ongoing Phase I/II skin cancer trial, and anogenital cancer trial initiating in 2025. Multiple cancer and infectious disease programs underway.
  • Photosoft Platform Technology: Combines cancer selectivity, immune system activation, and minimal toxicity. Preclinical studies show INV043 can regress multiple cancers, deliver superior safety and efficacy and improve tumour control to 80 percent in combination therapy studies with blockbuster ICIs (vs 12 percent with ICIs alone).
  • Renowned Partners & Global Pharma-funded Collaborations: Working with distinguished research institutions like Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and Hudson Institute of Medical Research. Further, Hanlim Pharm (GBM, oesophageal cancer) and Dr.inB (HPV) are funding multiple programs without requiring Invion to contribute capital or give up IP.
  • Theragnostic Capability: Photosoft compounds enable both treatment and imaging, allowing for highly precise cancer targeting and enhanced surgical decision-making.
  • Strong Clinical and IP Foundation: GMP-grade INV043 manufactured and patented in Australia, with global IP protection extending to at least 2041.
  • Compelling Upside: Following a share consolidation and reduced overhangs, IVX offers significant re-rating potential with multiple clinical readouts expected over the next six to 12 months.

This Invion profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Invion Limited
Revolutionizing Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) for cancer and infectious diseases

Invion Limited
