Artificial
Intelligence
Investing News

Flamingo AI Reports Accelerated Cash Flow in Q4

- October 29th, 2019

The machine learning company reported AU$299,000 in cash receipts for the quarter after it shifted focus to becoming an AI-driven SaaS firm.

Flamingo AI (ASX:FGO), a company that offers artificial intelligence services for conversational commerce, announced a hallmark quarter for cash flow, with cash receipts reaching AU$299,000.

Previously, Flamingo AI has worked with HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to create a virtual assistant that utilizes machine learning as part of a three year subscription model agreement. It was the first agreement of its kind for HSBC.

As quoted in the press release:

Following a successful Pilot of its Virtual Employee Assistant product in Q2FY19, during Q4 FY19, the Company signed a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with HSBC Bank Australia Limited as well as the first Statement of Work (SOW) under the MSA to deploy the technology into a production environment. The contract includes a Monthly Subscription arrangement and has an initial term of 3 years and can be extended to up to 5 years.

The current engagement with Fortune 100, US-based Nationwide Insurance, operating under a Master Services Agreement (MSA) since May 2016, involves the deployment of the Enterprise Knowledge Sharing Hub. Flamingo continues to enjoy a strong relationship with Nationwide. The Company looks forward to advising further on developments as they progress.

Click here to read the full press release.

artificial-intelligence-stocks-market

Find stocks in Artificial Intelligence

 
Artificial Intelligence is used in technology across the globe. Should you invest in the market?
 

Get the latest Artificial Intelligence Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Artificial Intelligence Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Artificial Intelligence Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

1414 Degrees Reports AU$1.5 Million Advance for Thermal Turbines
MGC Pharmaceuticals Reaches 800 Patients in Australia and UK
Botanix Pharmaceuticals Shares Phase 2 Results for BTX 1503
Broadwind Energy Reports Record Quarterly Orders

Tags

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *