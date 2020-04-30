Datametrex Appoints Paul Haber as Director and Insider Exercising Options and Warrants

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV:DM, FSE:D4G, OTC:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Paul Haber,CPA, CA, C.Dir., has joined the Board of Directors.









Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV:DM, FSE:D4G, OTC:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Paul Haber,CPA, CA, C.Dir., has joined the Board of Directors.

Mr. Haber has been involved in corporate finance and capital markets for over 25 years as an banker, investor and entrepreneur. He has served as the CFO and Audit Committee Chair of many public and private companies. Mr. Haber started his career with Coopers & Lybrand,now PwC LLP. He is both a Chartered Accountant and a Certified Public Accountant, with an Honours Bachelors of Arts Degree in Management from the University of Toronto. Mr. Haber was awarded his Chartered Director designation from the DeGroote School of Business in partnership with the Conference Board of Canada.

Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex commented: “We are incredibly pleased that Paul has agreed to join the Board of Datametrex, and we are fortunate in having him at this pivotal time. His business experience and corporate M&A knowledge will be an important integral addition as we move forward with our projects. “The Company also wishes to announce that certain management and director have exercised a total of 3,200,000 options and warrants at various exercise prices as outlined below:

Steve Kang, CFO

500,000 options at $0.07

1,200,000 warrants at $0.08

Marshall Gunter, CEO

1,000,000 options at $0.05

Charles Schade, Director

500,000 options at $0.05

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Jeff Stevens- Advisor

Phone: (647) 400-8494

Email: jstevens@datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV:DM, FSE:D4G) for an Investor Presentation

Source