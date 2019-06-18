BrainChip AI Intellectual Property Available for Licensing

BrainChip Holdings (ASX:BRN), artificial intelligence company announced that its neural network technology Akida is available for licensing integration into Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). The scale of applicable ASICs include medical image classification, vehicle safety maintenance, acoustic analysis, among others. As quoted in the press release: Linley Gwennap, principal analyst of The Linley Group, commented, “Spiking … Continued









BrainChip Holdings (ASX:BRN), artificial intelligence company announced that its neural network technology Akida is available for licensing integration into Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). The scale of applicable ASICs include medical image classification, vehicle safety maintenance, acoustic analysis, among others.

As quoted in the press release:

Linley Gwennap, principal analyst of The Linley Group, commented, “Spiking neural networks offer unique advantages over traditional AI models. By offering new levels of power efficiency and area efficiency, this approach is well suited to smart edge devices. An IP solution is essential for customers adding AI capability to high-volume SoC-based devices. Over the next few years, I expect a significant shift in AI processing from the data center to the edge.” Peter van der Made, BrainChip Founder and CTO commented, “From the start, our goal has been to build a revolutionary integrated circuit which brings artificial intelligence to edge devices, and to provide our intellectual property on a licensed basis to the world. The small size, high performance, low power and reconfigurable nature of the Akida IP provides ASIC integrators with a unique solution for incorporation into their products over multiple generations and serves to improve their ASIC performance. I believe that we have the right solution at the right time. The market is ready for Artificial Intelligence in edge devices.”

Click here to read the full press release.