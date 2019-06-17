Artificial
AnalytixInsight Extends Research to Dividend-Paying Companies

- June 17th, 2019

AnalytixInsight (TSXV:ALY), artificial intelligence company announced that it has broadened its research distribution agreement with Refinitiv, where it will be now providing data on 3,000 dividend-paying companies. Data extends to companies based in Canada, the US and UK through AnalytixInsight’s CapitalCube machine learning portal.

As quoted in the press release:

AnalytixInsight has expanded its AI-driven research distribution with Refinitiv and will initiate dividend analysis coverage on approximately 3,000 dividend-paying companies in Canada, US and the UK. The CapitalCube dividend analysis report provides powerful insights, analysis and scoring regarding a company’s dividend quality, yield, coverage, flexibility, payment history, peer comparisons and sustainability.

AnalytixInsight and Refinitiv have also expanded the scope of CapitalCube’s pre-revenue analysis reports that are currently provided to Refinitiv. Coverage on pre-revenue companies located in Italy, Germany, Hong Kong and Japan will now begin in response to increasing client usage of the North American reports currently in production.

Click here to read the full press release.

