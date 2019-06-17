AnalytixInsight Extends Research to Dividend-Paying Companies
AnalytixInsight (TSXV:ALY), artificial intelligence company announced that it has broadened its research distribution agreement with Refinitiv, where it will be now providing data on 3,000 dividend-paying companies. Data extends to companies based in Canada, the US and UK through AnalytixInsight’s CapitalCube machine learning portal.
As quoted in the press release:
AnalytixInsight has expanded its AI-driven research distribution with Refinitiv and will initiate dividend analysis coverage on approximately 3,000 dividend-paying companies in Canada, US and the UK. The CapitalCube dividend analysis report provides powerful insights, analysis and scoring regarding a company’s dividend quality, yield, coverage, flexibility, payment history, peer comparisons and sustainability.
AnalytixInsight and Refinitiv have also expanded the scope of CapitalCube’s pre-revenue analysis reports that are currently provided to Refinitiv. Coverage on pre-revenue companies located in Italy, Germany, Hong Kong and Japan will now begin in response to increasing client usage of the North American reports currently in production.