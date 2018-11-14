VIQ Receives Patent Protection for Secure Digital Evidence-Based Training Portfolio

VIQ Solutions (TSXV:VQS) announced the award of a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the company’s competency based digital training portfolio solution. The company said that the training portfolio solution ushers licensing of professionals into the digital age. As quoted in the press release: This patent protects VIQ’s innovative solution to … Continued

VIQ Solutions (TSXV:VQS) announced the award of a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the company’s competency based digital training portfolio solution.

The company said that the training portfolio solution ushers licensing of professionals into the digital age.

As quoted in the press release:

This patent protects VIQ’s innovative solution to capture evidence of competency throughout a training regimen and provides that evidence to licensing authorities as appropriate. VIQ’s new solution gives training organizations a means to capture and maintain a secure digital record of an expert’s demonstrated competency in meeting licensing requirements for the duration of their career.

“We believe that this patent-protected innovation will address qualitative variations and other complications encountered when granting procedure-specific licenses to professionals, such as surgeons,” said Sebastien Paré, President and CEO of VIQ. “This technology opens up a practical pathway to assessment, grading and licensing of practicing professionals for specific procedures.”

“This new technology provides training organizations and individuals an immutable digital portfolio of audio, video and documentation attesting to their progression in skills as evidence of competency,” states Malcolm Macallum, Chief Innovation Officer at VIQ. “This patent-protected technology moves the licensing of professionals into the digital age, with evidence of competency being captured as skills grow.”

VIQ’s new technology amplifies the evolution of competency-based training by providing a standardized, cradle-to-grave digital portfolio of procedural expertise, and an organized reference for experts as they advance through their careers. Licensed professionals in medicine, surgical specialties, nursing, veterinary medicine and therapy, for example, will benefit from such performance and competency-based analytics. The innovation is also flexible enough to apply to teachers, pilots, counselors and other licensed professionals.

VIQ’s customers will be able to record and generate a reliable and accurate digital history of experience and expertise, with advances in this technology and integration with our leading CapturePRO, MobileMic™ and aiAssist™ solutions.

Instead of a traditional qualitative assessment report, this new technology allows a licensing application to be accompanied by a secure digital portfolio offering audio/video evidence of competency and supporting documentation with the veracity to withstand legal scrutiny.

“We are excited and energized, having seen this new technology in action and understanding how it advances our customers’ capabilities when it comes to recording competency and skills development. It complements our partnership with leading Universities in North America and strengthens VIQ’s global brand. We remain committed to delivering innovative technologies that will advance the success of our customers and partners,” said Sebastien Paré.