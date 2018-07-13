UrtheCast (TSX:UR) and its subsidiary, the earth observation company Deimos Imaging announced that they have been awarded a multimillion Euro contract through a consortium led by Airbus Defense and Space. UrtheCast, a company based in British Columbia serves the rapidly evolving geospatial and geoanalytics markets with the company in a press release saying that the … Continued











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

UrtheCast Subsidiary Deimos Imaging and Partners Awarded Multi-Million Euro ESA Contract



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:UrtheCast Subsidiary Deimos Imaging and Partners Awarded Multi-Million Euro ESA ContractURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/tech-investing/data-investing/urthecast-subsidiary-deimos-imaging-and-partners-awarded-multi-million-euro-esa-contract/ Send Cancel

UrtheCast (TSX:UR) and its subsidiary, the earth observation company Deimos Imaging announced that they have been awarded a multimillion Euro contract through a consortium led by Airbus Defense and Space.

UrtheCast, a company based in British Columbia serves the rapidly evolving geospatial and geoanalytics markets with the company in a press release saying that the contract is provide a very large set of earth observation products and services to European Commission and the European Space Agency.

As quoted in the press release:

The contract, known as VHR IMAGE 2018, involves the collection, processing and supply of cloud-free, seamless, very-high resolution imagery of six million square kilometers over 39 European countries. The data will feed the geo-information services with which European institutions and governments implement their environmental, land and crisis management policies. This dataset will be available to institutional users on European and national levels, and will serve a large range of applications such as the monitoring of biodiversity in riparian zones, coastal areas, risk and protected areas, and the update of Land Parcel Identification Systems. Deimos Imaging provides market-leading quality control processes, technical knowledge and significant expertise to the consortium. Additionally, Deimos Imaging’s worldwide network of federated missions provides an exceptional capability to acquire very high-quality imagery with 1-meter or better resolution. Three of Deimos Imaging’s core partners, Beijing Space View Ltd., SI Imaging Service and Twenty First Century Aerospace Technology Co. Ltd., signed exclusive distribution agreements to contribute to this project through Deimos Imaging, providing significantly increased collection capabilities. Donald Osborne, CEO of UrtheCast, commented, “We are pleased to enter into this contract as part of a consortium of world leaders in the field of Earth Observation. This serves not only as affirmation of the best-in-class nature of UrtheCast’s Earth Observation technologies, but also as an important transitional step as we continue to advance our ground-breaking UrtheDaily Constellation following our recent success in securing financing. The contract is one of the largest ever awarded to Deimos demonstrating that UrtheCast is in an excellent position to cement our role as clear leaders in the next generation of geospatial and geoanalytics technology and services.” The VHR IMAGE 2018 dataset is part of the Copernicus Space Component Data Access (CSC-DA) service, financed by the European Union and operated by ESA, with the goal of granting to institutional users on a European and national level harmonised access to data for a large number of application domains such as land administration, forestry and environment, and security and public safety.

Click here for the full press release.