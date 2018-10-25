TrackX Wins Major Expansion Deal with a Fortune 100 Client

TrackX Holdings (TSXV:TKX) announced a major expansion of its current implementation of its Global Asset Management for Enterprises (GAME) platform with a Fortune 100 client. The company which offers services as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) said that its customer is the world’s second largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef and pork products. As quoted in … Continued









TrackX Holdings (TSXV:TKX) announced a major expansion of its current implementation of its Global Asset Management for Enterprises (GAME) platform with a Fortune 100 client.

The company which offers services as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) said that its customer is the world’s second largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef and pork products.

As quoted in the press release:

The customer, which is the world’s second largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef, and pork, has chosen to expand TrackX’s solution from 8 currently installed locations to all 17 beef and pork locations. This expansion is expected to be completed by June 2019.

The existing implementation of the TrackX yard management solution manages all functions related to dock, yard and gate by leveraging RFID tags and readers throughout the facility, along with GPS locationing on the hostlers or shunt trucks to efficiently position transport trailers where needed within the facility. From the existing implementations, the customer has realized many key benefits which led to the decision to expand the TrackX solution, including:

Shunt driver efficiencies resulting in labor reductions and increased capacity

Trailer temperature and fuel auditing through the TrackX product protection module to ensure the refrigerated units are operating at correct temperatures

Real-time visibility to all the trailers in the yard using a color coded map view to easily determine number of empty, loaded or out of service trailers

Dynamic task dispatching to optimize the assignment of trailer move tasks to shunt drivers

Integration with the transportation management system utilizing TrackX Connect, eliminating manual entry and related errors

Business analytics through TrackX Insight providing managers with real-time information, operational dashboards, and KPI’s to more effectively manage yard operations

“We are excited to be servicing three of the top six food and beverage companies with our asset management solutions,” said TrackX President and CEO, Tim Harvie. “Not only is our ‘Land and Expand’ strategy continuing to succeed across various customers, but GAME is demonstrating value that drives customers to make GAME the system of record for yard management. Our ability to scale enterprise-wide, demonstrate interoperability and bring TrackX solutions to other areas of this client’s operations was a key determining factor for this expansion.”

