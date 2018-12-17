Snipp Crosses US$15MM of Sales Bookings in 2018

Snipp Interactive (TSXV:SPN) announced that it has crossed US$15 million in annual sales bookings for the first time in company history. The company said that it reached the achievement in the second week of December and that additional bookings are expected in the final weeks of the year. As quoted in the press release: Historically … Continued









Snipp Interactive (TSXV:SPN) announced that it has crossed US$15 million in annual sales bookings for the first time in company history.

The company said that it reached the achievement in the second week of December and that additional bookings are expected in the final weeks of the year.

As quoted in the press release:

Historically Q4 is a big quarter for sales and Q4 2018 is shaping up to be another strong bookings quarter, setting the stage for a fast start to 2019. “We are very pleased to have reached this milestone before the close of the year, a great testament to our technology platforms, strategic outlook and ability to consistently deliver value to our diverse and evolving roster of clients,” said Atul Sabharwal, Chief Executive Officer at Snipp. “I am especially proud of our team, who continue to develop new and improved ways to help our clients achieve their marketing objectives. We are ending 2018 with real momentum and a growing roster of unique, best-in-class solutions for our customers. Our goal for 2019 is to demonstrate growth and profitability as we layer on additional long-term contracts. Based on recent announcements, it is easy to see that our contracts are getting larger as we become embedded within our Fortune 500 brands, so our outlook for next year is very encouraging. We would also like to take this opportunity to wish all of our partners and stakeholders Happy Holidays and a great 2019!” While the figures mentioned above reflect the total revenues booked, please note that the projects are spread across multiple time periods and the associated revenues will be recognized per Snipp’s established revenue recognition policies.

