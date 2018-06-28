Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY), an ICT leader in Indian telecom announced that it has selected Ciena’s (NYSE:CIEN) conerged packet optical solutions to address rising customer demand and provide greater support for increasing data volume. The company, headquartered in Chennai, India said that it can now scale its network capacity from 100G to 400G to deliver ultra-high, … Continued











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Sify Technologies to Deliver 400G-ready Metro Networks



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Sify Technologies to Deliver 400G-ready Metro NetworksURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/tech-investing/data-investing/sify-technologies-to-deliver-400g-ready-metro-networks/ Send Cancel

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY), an ICT leader in Indian telecom announced that it has selected Ciena’s (NYSE:CIEN) conerged packet optical solutions to address rising customer demand and provide greater support for increasing data volume.

The company, headquartered in Chennai, India said that it can now scale its network capacity from 100G to 400G to deliver ultra-high, data-heavy bandwidth services and manage unpredictable traffic growth for its customers.

As quoted in the press release:

The elasticity of our network to support multi-cloud, multi-data center scenarios and its programmability to monitor, control and adapt to meet user demands in real-time is critical. Ciena’s understanding of our network infrastructure and their clarity in where and how we would benefit from integrating their solutions for more flexibility and scale in the network, especially in the context of data center/cloud driven east-west traffic, made them the right fit for our growth plans.” – Daniel Alex, President Telecom Business, Sify Technologies Limited Key Facts:

Sify Technologies Limited is an information and communications technology provider (ICT) offering end-to-end solutions delivered over a telecom data network reaching more than 1,550 cities and towns in India.

With the growing adoption of both private and public clouds in India, bandwidth demand for connecting data centers and cloud providers is growing exponentially. Sify’s Data Center Interconnect and Cloud Interconnect offerings are designed to deliver the required bandwidth and performance characteristics for reliable and cost-effective solutions that power the cloud strategies of large enterprises in the financial services, media and digital verticals. Today, Sify’s Data Center Interconnect footprint covers more than 40 data centers in India. The Cloud Interconnect offering provides on-demand access to leading public cloud and SAAS providers in India. The Ciena deployment helps Sify scale its network on demand and provides the key network characteristics to support its customers’ requirements.

By leveraging Ciena’s Waveserver Ai and 6500 Packet-Optical Platforms powered by WaveLogic Ai coherent technology, Sify can program its network to adapt to changing service requirements in real-time while supporting large capacities in the metro networks.

Click here for the full text release.