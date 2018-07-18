DB HiTek Licenses Adesto Technology for IoT Applications

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS), a leading provider of application specific semiconductors for the IoT era announced that DB HiTek has licensed its Resistive Ram (RRAM) memory technology. DB HiTek, formerly known as Dongbu HiTek is a leading analog and mixed-signal foundry based in South Korea and will use Adesto RRAM technology as its embedded non-volatile NVM … Continued











DB HiTek, formerly known as Dongbu HiTek is a leading analog and mixed-signal foundry based in South Korea and will use Adesto RRAM technology as its embedded non-volatile NVM for IoT and other ultra-low power customer designs.

As quoted in the press release:

Adesto’s proprietary and production-proven CBRAM technology provides the lowest power NVM solution for ultra-low power IoT applications. It achieves significantly lower energy consumption than today’s flash memory technologies and delivers enhanced performance compared to standard non-volatile memories. “We’re delighted that DB HiTek, one of the world’s leading analog and mixed-signal foundries, has licensed our CBRAM technology for use in its customers’ ultra-low power devices,” said Dr. Venkatesh ‘P.G.’ Gopinath, vice president of CBRAM/RRAM Technology and Products at Adesto. “CBRAM can provide cost and performance benefits not only for advanced processes, but also for mature processes like 180nm, where there continues to be significant and steady volume. With its clear advantages, CBRAM is fast becoming the preferred NVM for embedded applications.” “DB HiTek is focused on delivering innovative technologies to help customers create products for an increasingly hyper-connected world,” said Benjamin Sun, vice president of marketing at DB HiTek. Sun also said, “After extensive review, we chose Adesto’s CBRAM technology as our embedded NVM at 180nm. As compared to conventional embedded flash technologies, this technology operates at lower voltages, consumes less power and requires fewer processing steps. Looking ahead, we also see CBRAM as a compelling option for automotive applications because of its high reliability and temperature tolerance.”

