Rapidus and IBM Expand Collaboration to Chiplet Packaging Technology for 2nm-Generation Semiconductors

Agreement builds on existing collaboration between the two companies for the joint development of 2nm node technology

Rapidus Corporation a manufacturer of advanced logic semiconductors, and multinational technology company IBM (NYSE: IBM), today announced a joint development partnership aimed at establishing mass production technologies for chiplet packages. Through this agreement, Rapidus will receive packaging technology from IBM for high-performance semiconductors, and the two companies will collaborate with a goal of further innovating in this space.

From left to right: Atsuyoshi Koike, President and CEO, Rapidus, and Norishige Morimoto, Vice President of IBM Japan, Chief Technology Officer, IBM Research & Development

This agreement is part of an international collaboration within the framework of the "Development of Chiplet and Package Design and Manufacturing Technology for 2nm-Generation Semiconductors" project being conducted by Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and builds on an existing agreement with IBM for the joint development of 2nm node technology. As part of the agreement, IBM and Rapidus engineers will work in collaboration at IBM's facilities in North America for R&D and manufacturing of semiconductor packaging for high-performance computer systems.

Over the years, IBM has accumulated R&D and manufacturing technologies for semiconductor packaging for high-performance computer systems. The company also has a wealth of experience with joint development partnerships with Japanese semiconductor manufacturers, as well as manufacturers of semiconductors, package manufacturing equipment, and materials. Rapidus aims to leverage this expertise to quickly establish cutting-edge chiplet packaging technology.

Rapidus President and CEO Dr. Atsuyoshi Koike commented: "Building on our current joint development agreement for 2nm semiconductor technology, we are extremely pleased to officially announce today this partnership with IBM to establish chiplet packaging technology. We will make the most of this international collaboration and pursue initiatives that will allow Japan to play an even more important role in the semiconductor packaging supply chain."

Darío Gil, SVP and Director of Research at IBM, said: "With decades of innovation in advanced packaging, IBM is honored to expand our collaboration with Rapidus to develop state-of-the-art chiplet technology. Through our agreement, we are committed to supporting the development of the most advanced node production processes, design, and packaging, as well as developing new use cases and supporting the semiconductor workforce."

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit ibm.com for more information.

About Rapidus
Rapidus Corporation aims to develop and manufacture the world's most advanced logic semiconductors. By developing and providing services to shorten cycle times for design, wafer processes, 3D packaging, and other aspects of semiconductor production, Rapidus creates new industries together with customers. We continue to embrace challenges that contribute to the fulfillment, prosperity, and happiness of people's lives using semiconductors.

Media contacts:

Kreab K.K. ( Japan )
Kunihiko Yasue , Kreab
E-mail: kyasue@kreab.com

Takano Okumoto , Kreab
E-mail: tokumoto@kreab.com

Miki Yagi , Kreab
E-mail: myagi@kreab.com

Breakaway Communications (U.S.)
Devan Gillick , rapidus@breakawaycom.com

International Business Machines Corporation
IBM:US
Coca-Cola HBC, EY & IBM on the G in ESG

Coca-Cola HBC, EY & IBM on the G in ESG

By Charlie King

Originally published by Charlie King on Sustainability Magazine

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

The CEO of Usher's Nonprofit, 'Usher's New Look' Is Helping Build the Next Generation of Black Tech Leaders - Here's How

The CEO of Usher's Nonprofit, 'Usher's New Look' Is Helping Build the Next Generation of Black Tech Leaders - Here's How

Careshia Moore, CEO and President of Usher Raymond IV's youth focused non-profit organization, shares details on its groundbreaking AI-focused partnership with IBM.

BY JASMINE BROWLEY

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ID Dataweb and IBM Announce Expanded Relationship to Help Advance Identity Verification

ID Dataweb and IBM Announce Expanded Relationship to Help Advance Identity Verification

ID Dataweb the leader in cross-channel identity verification, today announced an expanded relationship with IBM (NYSE: IBM ) to integrate ID Dataweb's identity verification workflows within IBM Security® Verify. By combining the two industry-leading solutions, organizations will be able to confirm the identity of a user within existing workflows as their credentials are being seamlessly issued and used.

ID Dataweb provides cross-channel digital trust to prevent account takeover and account opening fraud. As organizations move towards 100% digital interactions with their users, they need to ensure that the digital person on the other end of the line is the physical person they expect, whether a customer, partner or employee. ID Dataweb provides a frictionless yet highly-secure process to provide that digital trust with the user by verifying their identity to the highest level of assurance.

"IBM Security Verify offers its users easy access to needed systems while securing sensitive applications behind a tight lock," said Matt Cochran , COO of ID Dataweb. "Our identity verification workflows then ensure that the key is given only to the correct users. IBM's innovative approach to IAM makes for smooth integration and a great collaboration, and our joint customers are the ones that truly stand to benefit."

"By leveraging ID Dataweb with IBM Security Verify, our joint customers can orchestrate valuable identity verification capabilities – including helping to streamline fraud prevention," stated Milan Patel , Senior Product Manager, IBM Security Verify. "We look forward to leveraging the ID Dataweb platform to create even more advanced functionality for organizations as our decentralized identity and verifiable credentials capabilities orchestrate portable, verified, and user centric identity."

By integrating ID Dataweb with IBM Security Verify, customers will benefit from:

  • Pre-built templates that allow administrators to create identity-proofing journeys for specific security and user experience needs.
  • Orchestration tools that easily allow security architects and administrators to create and manage the identity verification process, password resets, evaluation of multi-factor authentication, and new account creation.
  • Identity-proofing workflows, which verify and authenticate the identity of a person trying to access a service or system, are IAL 2 certified and flexible enough to create the seamless digital experience customers expect. By ensuring the digital user is the expected person, Account Takeover (ATO) and Account Opening fraud are mitigated.

About ID Dataweb
ID Dataweb provides cross-channel digital trust to prevent account takeover and account opening fraud . As organizations move towards 100% digital interactions with their users, they need to ensure that the digital person on the other end of the line is the physical person they expect, whether a customer, partner or employee. ID Dataweb provides a frictionless yet highly-secure process to provide that digital trust with the user by verifying their identity to the highest level of assurance. For more information, visit iddataweb.com .

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Media Contact
(W)right On Communications
Larry Smalheiser
lsmalheiser@wrightoncomm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/id-dataweb-and-ibm-announce-expanded-relationship-to-help-advance-identity-verification-302158048.html

SOURCE ID Dataweb

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

IBM Study: Canadian CEOs say AI is fueling new job creation and risk-taking to outcompete

IBM Study: Canadian CEOs say AI is fueling new job creation and risk-taking to outcompete

  • More than half of Canadian CEOs say they are hiring for positions that did not exist last year due to generative AI, but struggle to fill key technology roles.
  • 72% of Canadian CEOs reveal they will take on more risk than their competition to outcompete.
  • 62% of Canadian CEOs say the productivity gains from automation are so great they are willing to accept more risk.

A study by the IBM (NYSE: IBM ) Institute for Business Value found that AI is fueling new job creation and risk-taking among surveyed Canadian CEOs as they prioritize generative AI to maintain and enhance their competitive edge in the global market while simultaneously transforming their workforce to meet new demands.

Canadian CEOs are prioritizing generative AI to maintain and enhance their competitive edge, according to a new study from IBM. At the annual THINK conference last week, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna announced updates to the IBM watsonx AI and data platform one year after its introduction, as well as upcoming data and automation capabilities designed to make AI more open, cost effective, and flexible for businesses.

Canada was one of 30 countries included in this annual global IBM study of 3,000 CEOs. Key themes dominating the Canadian findings include the willingness of CEOs to accept more risk in an increasingly competitive landscape driven by generative AI. In fact, 64% of Canadian CEOs believe that competitive advantage depends on having the most advanced generative AI capabilities, higher than the global average of 59%. Additionally, 62% of Canadian CEOs say the productivity gains from automation are so great they must accept more risk to stay competitive, and 72% say they will take more risk than the competition to maintain their competitive edge.

"We are at a tipping point with generative AI as Canadian business leaders are transitioning from experimentation to integration that delivers real business impact," said Craig Eaket , Managing Partner, IBM Consulting Canada. "As with any transformational change, there are challenges but there is also widespread recognition of a tremendous opportunity with AI for increased productivity. The potential business value is extraordinary."

"Process automation is not about replacing an individual. It's about enhancing the value of individuals—making human work more human," said Javier Tamargo , CEO, 407 ETR. "AI has a role in helping us advance to provide better service to our customers."

The findings also show that generative AI continues to fuel significant workforce changes. While more than half of Canadian CEOs reveal they have not yet assessed the impact of generative AI on their employees, they do believe the workforce will grow by nearly 6% over the next three years. In fact, while 59% of surveyed Canadians CEOs say their teams have the skills and knowledge to incorporate generative AI, 52% reveal they are hiring for roles that did not exist last year due to generative AI. Despite this push, however, 58% of Canadian CEOs say they are already struggling to fill key technology roles, highlighting the ongoing challenge of finding qualified talent.

The IBM study also reveals that CEOs recognize good governance is essential to effective generative AI, an area for which Canadian CEOs give themselves top marks. Of all the countries surveyed, Canadian CEOs are most satisfied with their AI governance plans, with 48% saying they have good governance in place today, significantly higher than the global average of 39%. Brazil reported in at second place with 43% and the United States' self-assessment ranked them last with 32%.

Other key study findings include:

  • Just 22% of Canadian CEOs see customer experience as important for enterprise transformation, lower than the global average of 30%.
  • More Canadian CEOs (35%) categorize efficiency and cost savings as the key objective in their AI deployment than the global average of 26%.
  • 43% of Canadian CEOs are prioritizing technology modernization over the next three years (9% more than the global average), and 34% are prioritizing their ecosystem and partnerships, higher than the global average of 24%.

To view the full study, including actionable strategies to help organizations navigate the complexity of generative AI adoption, visit: https://www.ibm.com/downloads/cas/QJ2BYLZG
For more information about IBM Canada, visit www.ibm.com/ca-en

Study Methodology: The IBM Institute for Business Value, in cooperation with Oxford Economics, conducted interviews with 3,000 CEOs from over 30 countries and 26 industries from December 2023 through April 2024 as part of the 29 th edition of the IBM C-Suite Study series. These conversations focused on business priorities, leadership, technology, talent, partnering, regulation, industry disruption and enterprise transformation.

Media Contact
Lorraine Baldwin
IBM Canada Communications
lorraine@ca.ibm.com

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM Corporation)

SOURCE IBM

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/29/c3804.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

IBM and Salesforce Expand Partnership to Advance Open, Trusted AI and Data Ecosystems

IBM and Salesforce Expand Partnership to Advance Open, Trusted AI and Data Ecosystems

IBM watsonx platform and IBM Granite series models will bring even more large language models to power generative AI use cases, pre-built actions, and prompts across the Salesforce Einstein 1 Platform

IBM joins the Salesforce Zero Copy Partner Network to enable zero copy data integration between IBM watsonx and Salesforce Data Cloud, giving customers a secure and cost-effective way to connect all of their data and take action on it

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×