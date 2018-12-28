Intrinsyc Secures New Orders Valued at US$748,000

Intrinsyc Technologies (TSX:ITC) announced that it has received multiple orders from its existing and new clients valued at US$748,000. The company engaged in development of internet of things products said that the largest order was for an outdoor surveillance camera with the contract valued at US$375,000. As quoted in the press release: In addition to … Continued









Intrinsyc Technologies (TSX:ITC) announced that it has received multiple orders from its existing and new clients valued at US$748,000.

The company engaged in development of internet of things products said that the largest order was for an outdoor surveillance camera with the contract valued at US$375,000.

As quoted in the press release:

In addition to the camera project, clients are utilizing Intrinsyc’s advanced-performance, Open-Q™ computing modules and expert product development services to build a variety of innovative Industrial and Consumer IoT devices. “Intrinsyc is adding to its base of clients choosing to power their IoT products with our Open-Q, advanced-performance embedded computing modules,” stated Mark Waldenberg, Vice President Global Sales, Intrinsyc. “We have a wide range of computing solutions that enable best-in-class functionality for Industrial and Consumer IoT devices and I’m pleased with our ability to continue to generate new design wins and orders.” Intrinsyc has successfully delivered over 1,200 projects from mobile phones and tablets to IoT products like robotics, wearables, connected cameras, augmented reality glasses, and many more. Intrinsyc’s Open-Q™ System on Modules incorporate the industry’s most advanced processor technology and help OEMs to rapidly bring industry-leading products, with rich functionality and high performance, to market.

