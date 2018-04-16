Attunity and ING Added to ODPi to Accelerate Big Data Solutions in the Ecosystem

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) and ING (NYSE:ING) have officially been added to ODPi to advance data governance and data science approaches, ODPi announced on Monday (April 16).

ODPi, a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2015 aims to accelerate the open ecosystem of big data solutions with many of its member organizations focused on promoting and advancing the state of Apache Hadoop.

“The Big Data market has, in part due to efforts by ODPi and its members, achieved the desired simplification of the Apache Hadoop landscape. However, barriers to broader and more rapid enterprise Hadoop adoption exist and can benefit from a neutral, industry-wide approach to data governance and data science,” said John Mertic, director of program management, ODPi in the press release.

Attunity provides modern data integration and big data management software solutions that enable availability, delivery and management of data across heterogenous enterprise platforms across the world.

“Attunity is excited to become a member of ODPi, helping to set a vision and technology ecosystem for metadata management that will benefit enterprises building modern data architectures,” Itamar Ankorion, Chief Marketing Officer at Attunity said in the release.

ING is a global financial institution that has a strong European base and offers banking services.

“ING decided to become a member of ODPi to help drive standardization around open metadata,” said Ferd Scheepers, Chief Information Architect at ING. “Analytics is one of our strategic priorities, and we believe that standardization of metadata is a key enabler to be successful with analytics. ODPi as an independent group plays a key role in helping standardization across vendors, for ING the key reason to join and support ODPi.”

Some of the members of ODPi include Capgemini (EPA:CAP), GE Digital (NASDAQ:GE), IBM (NASDAQ:IBM), Dell EMC and Toshiba (TYO:6502).

Following the announcement on Monday (April 16), shares of Attunity increased by one percent to close the day at $7.82, while ING shares increased marginally by 0.52 percent to close at $17.45.

