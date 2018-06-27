VirtualArmour International Inc (CSE:VAI,OTCQB:VTLR), a premier cybersecurity managed services provider, has been named to Branham300 2018 Edition as one of the top 250 public and private technology companies in Canada.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

VirtualArmour Ranks as Top Public Technology Company in Canada



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:VirtualArmour Ranks as Top Public Technology Company in CanadaURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/tech-investing/cybersecurity-investing/virtualarmour-ranks-as-top-public-technology-company-in-canada/ Send Cancel

VirtualArmour International Inc (CSE:VAI,OTCQB:VTLR), a premier cybersecurity managed services provider, has been named to Branham300 2018 Edition as one of the top 250 public and private technology companies in Canada.

The Branham300 is the best-known and most widely referenced listing of Canada’s top ICT companies ranked by revenue. The listing also tracks the top ICT multinationals, like VirtualArmour, operating in Canada, as well as up-and-coming firms and those Branham Group believes will soon be “big hits.”

While headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, VirtualArmour first went public on the Canadian Stock Exchange before becoming dual-listed on the OTC Markets and Frankfurt exchange. The company maintains 24/7 client monitoring and service management with security operation centers located in the U.S. and Europe.

“It is a great achievement for VirtualArmour to be recognized and listed alongside many innovative and progressive Canadian companies,” said VirtualArmour CEO, Russ Armbrust. “As concerns around cybersecurity continue to gain consistent global attention, the demand for customizable solutions by enterprise clients has been growing exponentially. Our skilled teams and proprietary prevention technologies enabled us to capitalize on this global market opportunity, and we’re well positioned to grow with the accelerating market.”

About VirtualArmour

VirtualArmour International is a global cybersecurity and managed services provider that delivers customized solutions to help businesses build, monitor, maintain and secure their networks.

The company maintains 24/7 client monitoring and service management with specialist teams located in its U.S. and UK-based security operation centers. Through partnerships with best-in-class technology providers, VirtualArmour delivers leading hardware and software solutions for customers that are both sophisticated and scalable, and backed by industry-leading customer service and experience. VirtualArmour’s proprietary CloudCastr client portal and prevention platform provides clients with unparalleled access to real-time reporting on threat levels, breach prevention and overall network security.

VirtualArmour services a wide range of clients, which include Fortune 500 companies and several industry sectors in over 30 countries across five continents. For further information, visit www.virtualarmour.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and U.S. securities laws. This press release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of VirtualArmour. Although, VirtualArmour believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information as VirtualArmour cannot provide any assurance that it will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the success of the company, future interest in such lists, competitive risks and the availability of financing. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and VirtualArmour disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Company Contact

Russ Armbrust

CEO

VirtualArmour International Inc.

Tel (720) 644-0913

Email Contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact