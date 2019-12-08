5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Ability Rises Over 50 Percent

Which NASDAQ tech stocks gained the most last week? We run through the five biggest gainers in this article.









The NASDAQ Composite Index (INDEXNASDAQ:IXIC) opened at 8,600.59 points on Monday (December 2), climbing to 8,661.14 points as of 1:45 p.m. EST on Friday (December 6).

On Tuesday (December 3), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) Co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced that they will be stepping down from their roles at Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

“We’ve never been ones to hold on to management roles when we think there’s a better way to run the company. And Alphabet and Google no longer need two CEOs and a President,” the letter states. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, will now lead both entities.

Meanwhile, both the CEO and CFO of Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) resigned over company structure and contentions with the board. The travel booking company includes Hotels.com and Trivago in its portfolio.

Also over the week, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) released a report showing a 22 percent drop in funds invested in gig-economy type firms such as Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Uber (NYSE:UBER). As of the end of September, US$16.3 billion was invested in these companies.

Looking back over the week, in the small- and mid-cap spaces, the five top gainers are as follows:

Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL)

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN)

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

DigiMarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Ability

Ability is an Israel-based firm focused on geolocation, cellular and satellite services. Its customers are largely from government organizations such as ministries of defense and border control services.

On Tuesday, Ability announced new contracts valued at US$9 million, subject to certain approvals. Contracts were granted through its subsidiary, Ability Computers and Software Industries, which manufactures and distributes telecommunications interception services.

Shares of Ability were up 50.62 percent last week to US$0.58 as of 12:40 p.m. EST on Friday.

BroadVision

Enterprise technology company BroadVision develops applications that streamline process management and document workflow operations. Through its two primary divisions, Vmoso and Quicksilver, BroadVision develops communications platforms for industries spanning from retail to healthcare.

Over the week, BroadVision reported no major news announcements, although its shares had risen 19.65 percent to US$3.49 as of 12:36 p.m. EST on Friday.

Datasea

China-based company Datasea is a security technology company that offers network and system security solutions. Founded in 2014, the company is certified as a high-tech enterprise, according to the Beijing Science and Technology Commission.

In its most recent earnings report, Datasea reported no revenues, with over US$20 million in shares outstanding. Its current assets footed US$7.93 million over the quarter, with US$2.23 million of that amount constituting intangible assets.

Datasea’s shares had climbed to US$0.38, a 16.4 percent hike, as of 11:32 a.m. EST on Friday.

SeaChange International

SeaChange International provides a software delivery platform for video. With previous clients including the BBC, Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ), SeaChange’s reach extends to over 50 million subscribers globally. Its services include everything from increasing the lifetime value of a pay TV customer to cloud TV platforms.

SeaChange’s shares had climbed 15.23 percent to reach US$4.06 as of 12:29 p.m. EST on Friday.

Digimarc

Digimarc is a tech firm that creates labels and codes to identify products, including video, audio and packaging products. Headquartered in Oregon, the company works with both private and public entities to ensure that products are authenticated. In addition, Digimarc has a portfolio of 800 patents.

In November, Digimarc announced a key partnership with Walmart (NYSE:WMT), for which it will be supplying labeling products for Walmart’s toy division.

Shares of Digimarc had risen 6.31 percent to US$34.55 as of 12:30 p.m. EST on Friday.

