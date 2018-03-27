3 Top NASDAQ Cybersecurity Stocks Year-to-Date

In 2017, we no doubt learned the vital importance of the cybersecurity sector and the role the technology will play in our everyday lives going forward.

So far in 2018, the sentiment still rings true, and companies in the space – big and small – are ensuring they have a handle on the inevitability of future cyber attacks. While cyber attacks will only continue to grow, the companies below have been impactful in some way so far this year.

With Q1 2018 nearing its end, here the Investing News Network (INN) takes a look back at the three top NASDAQ cybersecurity stocks year-to-date. The companies below all have market caps of less than $500 million and are listed by percentage increases. Although this list only profiles three companies in the space, their performances so far this year have yielded massive returns for their investors.

1. Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Market cap: $87.04 million; year-to-date percentage gain: 34.18 percent; current share price: $3.14

First on our top three top gaining NASDAQ cybersecurity stocks list is Finjan Holdings, a well-diversified cybersecurity company that is focused in four areas: intellectual property licensing and enforcement, advisory services, mobile security application development, and investing in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property.

Finjan’s had a busy Q1 of 2018, which may be the reason it’s at the top of this list. At the start of the year Finjan announced that it and FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had entered into patent license agreement where the two companies resolved all litigation matters and granted each other cross-licenses moving forward. Later that month, the company announced that its revenue for 2017 increased to $50 million, representing a 175 percent increase from the previous year.

Other big company news in the first quarter of the year includes a confidential definitive agreement with Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), announced in March; and the filing of a patent infringement complaint against Carbon Black, announced later in March.

TradingView analyst summary consensus currently ranks Finjan Holdings as a “buy,” with 14 ranking it as such, nine as neutral and three as a sell. Analyst consensus on TipRanks has Finjan at a “moderate buy” with an average price target of $5 over a 12 month period.

2. KeyW Holding (NASDAQ:KEYW)

Market cap: $392.41 million; year-to-date percentage gain: 32.26 percent; current share price: $7.87

KeyW Holding is our second top gaining NASDAQ cybersecurity stock year-to-date. For the better part of a decade since it opened up shop in 2008, KeyW Holding has grown to provide mission-critical cybersecurity, geospatial, cloud and data analytics and analysis, operations and engineering solutions. Through those platforms, the company is able to support collection, processing, analysis and dissemination of information via its Intelligence, Cyber and Counterterrorism communities.

In early January, KeyW Holding has obtained a contract from the US Navy’s Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic to provide tagging, tracking and locating equipment and support over the next five years in a $182 million deal, which has been the company’s biggest news so far in 2018. Because of this contract, KeyW Holding will be an interesting company to watch throughout the year.

According to TradingView, technical analysis summary currently ranks the company as a “buy,” whereas TipRanks’ analysis consensus has KeyW Holding at “moderate buy” based on five analysts with an average price target of $9.33 over a 12 month period.

3. MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Market cap: $487.72 million; year-to-date percentage gain: 21.25 percent; current share price: $4.85

Closing out our 3 top NASDAQ cybersecurity stocks year-to-date list is MobileIron, a company that–as its name suggests–provides security solutions for mobile-based applications. The MobileIron platform includes mobile device management, mobile application management, and mobile content management capabilities.

MobileIron has a wide range of products, such as: MobileIron Access; MobileIron Threat Defense; Desktop Security; and Internet of Things to name a few.

Similar to the companies listed above, MobileIron has had a lot on its plate so far in 2018: the company announced in late January a collaboration with Google Cloud on an end-to-end platform for enterprise cloud services that will bring Google Cloud’s Orbitera commerce platform together with MobileIron’s app distribution, security and analytics capabilities, which has no doubt kept the company busy since the start of the year.

TradingView technical analysis currently shows the company as a “buy,” while TipRanks lists MobileIron as a “moderate buy” with an average price target of $6.17, a high of $7 and a low estimate of $5.

Although this quarter’s list only highlights three cybersecurity companies, investors can take comfort in knowing the cybersecurity industry is stronger–now more than ever–and with no shortage of investment opportunities.

Securities Disclosure: I, Jocelyn Aspa, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article