Strategic Networks Partners with Identillect’s Delivery Trust

Identillect Technologies (TSXV:ID) announced that Strategic Networks has selected Delivery Trust to secure email communications for their customers.

As quoted in the press release:

Strategic Networks has provided advanced technical service and support to all types of industries requiring their technical expertise. They provide infrastructure, diagnostic, and security measures to engage the optimal support and service to their customers throughout Florida.

Mike Masse, CEO of Strategic Networks, states, “Strategic Networks continually maintains the best service and provides enhanced offerings to our clients, as the mandate for greater security has been driven through regulatory requirements and cyber security threats. We have selected Identillect Technologies to provide secure communication to our clients due to their expertise in secure communications and education.”

As a greater number of firms continue to outsource technology needs, managed service providers will continue to see significant growth in the coming years. The economic savings for outsourcing these services will save businesses a significant portion of their IT budget and much of these services are focused on security. “The Managed Services Market Size is expected to grow from USD 152.45 Billion in 2017 to USD 257.84 Billion By 2022. Limited IT support to manage and support managed services and need for greater scalability are major factors that are likely to drive the adoption of cloud managed services in the coming years. The cloud-based deployment model offers higher agility than the on-premises deployment model.”

Todd Sexton, CEO of Identillect Technologies comments, “The trend of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) increasing security measures for organizations they service continues. Identillect assists these organizations in providing solutions to maximize security for their customers. Strategic Networks is a prime example of a service provider taking a holistic approach to servicing all their clients’ needs, utilizing Identillect’s service offering to secure client communication needs.”