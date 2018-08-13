Sify and Cisco Unveil Software Defined WAN for Indian Enterprises

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY), an ICT solutions and services leader in India and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced the launch of secure software defgined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) built on Cisco SD-WAN platform. As quoted in the press release: Sify’s managed SD-WAN service will be the key driver for delivering a “Hybrid WAN for companies adopting … Continued

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY), an ICT solutions and services leader in India and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced the launch of secure software defgined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) built on Cisco SD-WAN platform.

As quoted in the press release:

Sify’s managed SD-WAN service will be the key driver for delivering a “Hybrid WAN for companies adopting Hybrid IT” in the Indian market. Sify’s SD WAN is offered as a managed service built on robust technology, giving customers the flexibility to smoothly transition from their existing network to a fully functional and secure SD WAN platform with minimal disruption, thereby giving enterprises the benefits of agility, flexibility, application-centricity and predictable network performance.

Elaborating on the partnership, Kamal Nath, CEO, Sify Technologies said, “Our software-defined Network services is an important part of our comprehensive go-to-market strategy as an enabler to Cloud adoption and underpins our Cloud@Core vision. As customers continue to move critical workloads to both the Public and Hybrid cloud, SD WAN becomes a critical part of the network strategy for them. This partnership with CISCO gives Sify the best-in-class technology to support its services strategy to help accelerate digital transformation services for Enterprises in India.”

Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director, Service Provider Business, Cisco India & SAARC said, “The network is the most critical element in an organization’s digital transformation journey. We are excited to partner with Sify Technologies to drive their Cloud business through Cisco SD-WAN to offer a flexible, highly secure and reliable service to its enterprise customers. Cisco SD-WAN can be deployed over any type of connection, and helps commission new services across hybrid networks and can reduce costs by nearly 70% over a five-year horizon. It also provides secure connections to applications as multilayer security encrypts all data from the WAN edge to the cloud.”

Sify’s Managed SD Wan service is now available for enterprises in India to adopt. The service has been launched after successful trials with customers.