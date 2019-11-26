Sensera’s Cash Up 60 Percent, Solid Pipeline Ahead

The security firm has Au$85 million in pipeline growth following the addition of 44 new customers in FY19.









Sensera (ASX:SE1), a security tech firm focused on sensors and IoT announced AU$10.2 million in revenues for the 2019 fiscal year, up 60 percent from 2018. Over the year, cash collection also grew upwards of 60 percent as the business further scaled operations.

As quoted in the press release:

60% Revenue Growth 10% YoY GM reduction impacted loss negatively by $1M Excessive supply chain costs due to capital constraints and early ramps Lower margin contract due to expire end of Q2 FY20 Management team and sales/applications costs increased by $3M Partially offset by alternative staff overhead cuts/adjustments end of FY19

