Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal from a Leading Cloud Provider

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions announced that a leading cloud provider has signed a multi million dollar deal with Radware for data center security services to protect its infrastructure.

As quoted in the press release:

As a longstanding customer, this global leader in cloud services relies on Radware to protect its infrastructure from cyber security threats. The overall project ensures that the provider’s services remain available regardless of attack. Radware’s attack mitigation facilitates seamless protection of the provider’s entire infrastructure and enables it to deliver secure cloud migration, hosted ERP services, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and hosted analytics services with peace of mind. The provider’s network automatically mitigates thousands of attacks daily without manual intervention. Radware’s family of DDoS security solutions provides integrated application and network security for a best of breed, multi-layered security architecture and DDoS attack prevention. The solution provides the highest protection accuracy with patent-protected behavioral based detection to protect legitimate traffic and real-time signature creation for zero-day attack protection. Radware’s hybrid DDoS protection integrates always-on detection and mitigation (on-premises or in the cloud) with cloud-based volumetric DDoS attack prevention, scrubbing, and 24×7 Emergency Response Team (ERT) support. Radware’s Defense SSL protection supports all types of encrypted attacks, inkling TCP SYN Floods, SSL Negotiation Floods, HTTPS Floods, and Encrypted Web Attacks.

Click here for full text release.