Patriot One Partners with Johnson Controls

Patriot One Technologies (TSX:PAT), security and threat detection company announced that it has joined forces with Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) to provide its sensor scanning platform for professional sports franchises, among others. The deployment of Patriot One’s PATSCAN sensor platform is central to this partnership, as it harnesses its multi-channel sensor software. As quoted in the press … Continued









Patriot One Technologies (TSX:PAT), security and threat detection company announced that it has joined forces with Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) to provide its sensor scanning platform for professional sports franchises, among others. The deployment of Patriot One’s PATSCAN sensor platform is central to this partnership, as it harnesses its multi-channel sensor software.

As quoted in the press release:

The PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform currently includes four (4) unique threat detection sensors / software components, including the PATSCAN CMR covert weapon detection sensor, the PATSCAN VRS video threat recognition software, the PATSCAN STS multi-chemical threat detection sensor and the new PATSCAN TMS covert weapon detection sensor. Patriot One’s management and technical teams are also in evaluation of other threat detection components, which can be added to the PATSCAN Platform and may be included in some of the ongoing integration development efforts with Johnson Controls and their clients. Over the past two years, Patriot One has demonstrated successful integrations with other security technologies, including Smarter Security, ReconaSense and March Networks. “Patriot One’s PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform, and its sensor components, meets many of the requirements for preventative security measures and non-visual requests for our key clients,” shared Kit Bishop, of Johnson Controls International. “Deploying Patriot One’s platform with our security solutions and technologies will effectively enable us to deliver a layer of protection to increase the safety and peace of mind of our clients and the customers who visit their campuses and sports venues.”

Click here to read the full press release.