NTT DATA Secures US$58 Million Contract for US Navy

NTT DATA Federal Government (OTC Pink:NTDTY), a subsidiary of IT infrastructure company, NTT DATA Corporation announced that it has been awarded a US$58 million contract from the US Navy. The deal will be focused on the submarine fleet operations where NTT will provide logistics and technical support as part of the five-year contract.

As quoted in the press release:

With a nearly 20-year existing relationship with COMSUBPAC, NTT DATA was selected to provide experienced, professional and highly technical support for fleet operations. “The U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarines are among the most complex weapon systems ever built and require a competent and experienced technology workforce to safely operate and maintain the ships and their systems,” said Kevin Durkin, President, NTT DATA Federal Services. “Our highly skilled, specialized team has an average of 25 years of experience and continues to demonstrate the ability to adapt, respond and successfully support evolving mission requirements.” With more than 50 years of government experience, NTT DATA Services has more than 3,000 professionals in the U.S. serving federal, state and local governments, and other public sector clients. To learn more about the company’s government capabilities, including application development, cybersecurity, data intelligence, end-user computing, infrastructure, modernization, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and more, visit NTT DATA’s website.

