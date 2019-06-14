Security

Mercury Systems Launches New Aerospace ROCK-2 Technology

June 14th, 2019

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY), a company focused on developing secure sensors and defense electronics announced that it has launched its ROCK-2 mission computing software. This hardware and software is designed for the aviation and aerospace industry.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY), a company focused on developing secure sensors and defense electronics announced that it has launched its ROCK-2 mission computing software. This hardware and software is designed for the aviation and aerospace industry.

As quoted in the press release:

As requirements for flight-safety certification increase, ROCK-2 customers now have access to the complete range of design assurance levels (DAL), from DAL-E to the highest, DAL-A, and the critical safety assurance they need for a growing number of mission-critical applications, including avionics, vetronics for defense and commercial fixed and rotary-wing platforms, ground stations, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and urban air mobility platforms (UAM).

“Customers can be assured that no matter what their safety-critical needs, the commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) ROCK-2 platform will meet their flight-safety requirements,” said Ike Song, Mercury’s Vice President and General Manager for Mercury’s Mission Systems group. “Designed and built using long-life, state-of-the-art COTS components, the ROCK-2 architecture delivers on Mercury’s commitment to enable smart, capable platforms that provide customers the high-performance, safety-critical mission processing solutions they demand.”

Click here to read the full press release.

