LandStar Secures Contract with Global Payments Company

LandStar, a data security firm will provide security systems for decentralized financial transactions, among others.









LandStar (OTC Pink:LDSR), a security company has be awarded a contract by a global payments company to deploy its DataExpress NonStop data security services. Across a number of applications, including decentralized financial transactions, secure data transfers and facilitating Service Level Agreements, LandStar will assist the payments company which has operations in 200 countries.

As quoted in the press release:

DataExpress™ NonStop (DXNS) enables customers to schedule, route, format and securely transfer business-critical data over both public and private networks. This enables legacy systems to link with current technology trends, supporting mission-critical transmission needs, including data security, reformatting and data validation services traversing and embracing multiple protocols. Jason Remillard, CEO of LandStar, Inc. and founder of Data443 commented, “We are thrilled to announce the additional investment by one of our numerous customers’ within our DataExpress™ vertical. This is a testament that the security of data transfers is growing in importance within the payments industry, where they are embracing innovative technologies such as ours that modernize and secure payment and currency transfers of all kinds.”

Click here to read the full press release.