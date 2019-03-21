iSIGN Media and Hi-Tek Media Sign Multi-Year Agreement

iSIGN Media (TSXV:ISD,OTC: ISDSF), a company who provides security-alert messaging and proximity marketing, announced they are partnering with Hi-Tek Media in a four-year deal to launch Omni Veil. Hi-Tek Media, a digital advertising firm with over 20 years in the industry, will be the first media company that iSIGN partners with. Revenues are anticipated to … Continued









iSIGN Media (TSXV:ISD,OTC: ISDSF), a company who provides security-alert messaging and proximity marketing, announced they are partnering with Hi-Tek Media in a four-year deal to launch Omni Veil. Hi-Tek Media, a digital advertising firm with over 20 years in the industry, will be the first media company that iSIGN partners with. Revenues are anticipated to exceed $2 million annually as part of the deal.

As quoted in the press release:

“Our mission at Hi-Tek Media is to create successful digital communication networks for our clients. We are excited to launch our new digital network, the Omni Veil. As a digital media company, we are always looking to bring innovation to our clients’. The launch of the Omni Veil is exceeding expectations with the capability to reach millions instantaneously within each Veil. We are proud to have iSIGN Media as part of that digital experience. Together with our other partners we are rewriting the rules of advertising, public safety communication, and digital audience experience,” said Michele Bedwell, Managing Member of Hi-Tek Media. Both Companies look forward to introducing their unique joint product to an expanded and new customer base. Additionally, Hi-Tek will be drawing upon their background and contacts in law enforcement and security to bring the full version of SAM to resorts and casinos, beginning in Las Vegas and Nevada.

Click here to read the full press release.