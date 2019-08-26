Fortinet Expands VMware Cloud Security Features

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), cybersecurity company announced that it has broadened its VMware cloud security infrastructure, as recent statistics have shown that a number of companies are shifting their online operations from cloud back to in-house management. Fortinet is further adding to its north-south capabilities within its security infrastructure, which is designed for traffic that goes in … Continued









Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), cybersecurity company announced that it has broadened its VMware cloud security infrastructure, as recent statistics have shown that a number of companies are shifting their online operations from cloud back to in-house management. Fortinet is further adding to its north-south capabilities within its security infrastructure, which is designed for traffic that goes in and out of a given network.

As quoted in the press release:

A recent IHS Markit survey commissioned by Fortinet found that 74 percent of executive respondents have moved applications in the cloud back to their private infrastructure with security concerns and performance as the main reasons why. Security professionals are looking to increase visibility into and performance of their organizations’ applications and services in a hybrid environment without compromising their ability to protect and manage risks. Fortinet and VMware enable end-to-end security and management across dynamic cloud infrastructures

Today’s announcement addresses this need as Fortinet’s full support of VMware NSX-T allows organizations to reduce the number of point products they use to protect their infrastructure while providing consistent security across various environments. Powered by FortiGate-VM technology, Fortinet’s ability to monitor NSX-T East-West security will provide consistent security across any environment as well as give comprehensive visibility inside the network with single-pane-of-glass management.

