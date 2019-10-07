First Responder Technologies: Innovations That Protect Innocent Bystanders and First Responders

First Responder Technologies Inc. has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.









First Responder is looking to fulfill the need for non-lethal and more advanced threat-detection technologies around the world. This opportunity has created a global security market that is anticipated to reach US$532 billion by 2022, according to a report by Research and Markets. To this aim, First Responder is developing a patent-pending concealed weapons perimeter security solution that was secured through an exclusive, global license from Rutgers University.

The technology uses Wi-Fi signals to detect concealed weapons and threats as individuals walk through a patrolled area. The technology does not use millimeter-wave and microwave radar systems, which should allow the company to push the system through the regulatory process quickly. Wi-Fi operates in unlicensed frequency and is generally perceived by the public to be safe. First Responder is currently in discussions with an artificial intelligence (AI) lab at a leading Canadian university to enhance the initial system with AI capabilities. The company plans to bring the technology to the market in the summer of 2020.

First Responder’s company highlights include:

First Responder’s technology has numerous applications across a variety of industries, such as law enforcement, military and public security.

First Responder’s Wi-Fi-based concealed weapons technology is anticipated to be more accurate, safer and less costly to deploy than existing technologies.

Wi-Fi-based concealed weapons technology is anticipated to replace or rival existing threat-detection technologies by 2025.

BullRun Capital Inc. is a strategic shareholder in the company.

