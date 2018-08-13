Cornerstone Clinic for Women Implements Identillect’s Delivery Trust

Identillect Technologies (TSXV:ID), a leading provider of complaint email security announced that Cornerstone Clinic for Women have selected Delivery Trust for email communication security across their entire organization. As quoted in the press release: Cornerstone Clinic for Women has been providing Quality Care to Women for more than 20 years. Cornerstone ensures women receive optimal … Continued

Identillect Technologies (TSXV:ID), a leading provider of complaint email security announced that Cornerstone Clinic for Women have selected Delivery Trust for email communication security across their entire organization.

As quoted in the press release:

Cornerstone Clinic for Women has been providing Quality Care to Women for more than 20 years. Cornerstone ensures women receive optimal care for gynecological and obstetric needs. The organization utilizes state-of-the-art technology and techniques, their team of medical professionals provide optimal care in an environment which is clean, safe, and comfortable.

Dr. Jodi Holbrook, Medical Director of Cornerstone Clinic for Women states, “At Cornerstone we are pleased to be providing the most advanced care for women for their gynecological and obstetric needs. We know it is also essential to provide the right security technology to ensure the safety of our patient’s information.” IT Director Wesley Street researched available technologies to determine the most secure and simple solution on the market and chose Identillect Technologies Delivery Trust®. Mr. Street said, “Delivery Trust provides the most advantageous security for our organization and we are pleased to integrate this solution.”

The challenges faced by medical CIO’s to do more to protect patient data came into focus in recent months with widely-reported stories of cyber-attacks carried out against healthcare facilities. According to a study just released by McAfee, the healthcare industry is still one of the leading target for cyber-attacks. Healthcare companies continue to account for a growing number of data breaches.

Delivery Trust®, which protects information in transit and at rest from cyber security threats, has been adopted by a growing number of healthcare providers throughout North America. Putting email security measures in place is a central requirement of HIPAA compliance.

“Identillect is seeing a growing expansion of the use of encryption services in all facets of the medical community; we are seeing this in the growing women’s health market as well. Identillect is proud to be the selected provider for the Cornerstone Clinic for Women and we are confident Delivery Trust email encryption will provide their doctors and patients peace of mind when transmitting and receiving sensitive patient data,” stated Identillect CEO Todd Sexton.