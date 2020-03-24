Carnegie Mellon University IDeaS Uses Nexalogy To Study Disinformation

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV:DM) (FSE:D4G) is pleased to announce that Nexalogy is becoming an affiliate member of the Carnegie Mellon University Center









Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or Datametrex”) (TSXV:DM) (FSE:D4G) is pleased to announce that following establishment of interoperability between NexaIntelligence tech and Netanomics ORA-pro, Nexalogy is becoming an affiliate member of the Carnegie Mellon University Center for Informed Democracy and Social Cybersecurity (IDeaS).

Dr. Kathleen Carley, from IDeaS commented “We look forward to working with Nexalogy. They provide a unique and significant technology, NexaIntelligence, that will help us understand the spread of information and disinformation. We are delighted that they will be affiliates of the Informed Democracy and Social-cybersecurity center (IDeaS).”

“Nexalogy is continuing its ‘Land and Expand’ approach to the USA market and membership in Carnegie Mellon University IDeaS will be a key component of networking and research collaboration in these efforts,” says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

The IDeaS website can be found here:

https://www.cmu.edu/ideas-social-cybersecurity/index.html

The Netanomics website can be found here:

http://netanomics.com/

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com).

