Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million or +56% Growth in 2023 Revenue Unaudited Results

Via IBNNextech3D.ai ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: 1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces its preliminary unaudited financial and operating results for the full year 2023, ended December 31, 2023. These preliminary unaudited results show strong annual revenue growth of +56% to $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022. Annual gross profit margin for 2024 is estimated at 30% which with the company's pivot to India in Q4, 2023 and improvements in its AI is projected to increase dramatically in 2024.

CEO Commentary
Nextech3D.ai CEO and founder Evan Gappelberg commented, "While 2023 was a solid year of growth for our Company, we are expecting even stronger gains in 2024 as the 3D modeling revolution gains steam and our business gains more economies of scale. Moving operations to India was a major positive for our production capability, and especially our profits as we are now seeing consistent profit margins of over 50% in our businesses, which is approximately an 80% improvement over 2023." He continued, "We are currently negotiating multiple major contracts for our 3D modeling business while simultaneously building important AI technology that will continue to drive our revenue and profits forward. We are seeing a convergence of AR and AI technology begin to drive the adoption of all our portfolio of technologies including 3D modeling, spatial computing and AI texturing…we are excited for releasing the technology we are building and for record results in 2024!"

Preliminary Annual 2023 Financial Highlights

  • 2023 Annual revenue growth of 56%
  • 2023 Annual revenue of $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022
  • 70,000 3D models created to date

2024 Outlook & Highlights

  • Several significant enterprise 3D modeling contracts expected to close in Q1
  • MapD anticipates a jump of 51% or more in the average contract value due to increased pricing which has already been implemented and accepted by many customers. The Company is also projecting another 50% growth in new business leading to a projected 100%+ growth in 2024 revenue.

3D Model Report and Projection
Nextech3D.ai has created a total of 70,000 3D models to date, and it is expected to surpass 250,000+ models by 2025. This achievement is projected to be reached due to the Company's AI-powered technology enabling the scale of production of 3D models, as well as its contracts with enterprise clients.

About Nextech3D.ai
Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY | FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB: TGGLF | CSE: TGGL | FSE: Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook , or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Wire Service Contact:

IBN
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference held February 7th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3SOf3yh

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Via IBN-- ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") ( CSE: ARWY ), ( OTC: ARWYF ) (FSE: E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce it has launched its compatibility with Apple's Vision Pro alongside the revolutionary headset's recent release on February 2. In addition, the Company is now accepting submissions for their early access list for the ARwayKit SDK for the Apple Vision Pro. The user-friendly ARwayKit SDK will provide a cross-platform developer tool across iOS and RealityOS enabling access to apps with location-persistent AR content and immersive experiences across both headsets and smartphones.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 7 th 2024. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3SGVqIt

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce it has launched its compatibility with Apple's Vision Pro alongside the revolutionary headset's recent release on February 2. In addition, the Company is now accepting submissions for their early access list for the ARwayKit SDK for the Apple Vision Pro. The user-friendly ARwayKit SDK will provide a cross-platform developer tool across iOS and RealityOS enabling access to apps with location-persistent AR content and immersive experiences across both headsets and smartphones

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE: ARWY), (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce CEO Evan Gappelberg will present live at the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 7, 2024

DATE: February 7th, 2024
TIME: 10:30am ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/496OeL9

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces its preliminary unaudited financial and operating results for the full year 2023, ended December 31, 2023. These preliminary unaudited results show strong annual revenue growth of +56% to $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022. Annual gross profit margin for 2024 is estimated at 30% which with the company's pivot to India in Q4,2023 and improvements in its AI is projected to increase dramatically in 2024

CEO Commentary
Nextech3D.ai CEO and founder Evan Gappelberg commented, "While 2023 was a solid year of growth for our Company, we are expecting even stronger gains in 2024 as the 3D modeling revolution gains steam and our business gains more economies of scale. Moving operations to India was a major positive for our production capability, but especially our profits as we are now seeing consistent profit margins of over 50% in our businesses, which is approximately an 80% improvement over 2023." He continued, "We are currently negotiating multiple major contracts for our 3D modeling business while simultaneously building important AI technology that will continue to drive our revenue and profits forward. We are seeing a convergence of AR and AI technology begin to drive the adoption of all our portfolio of technologies including 3D modeling, spatial computing and AI texturing…we are excited for releasing the technology we are building and for record results in 2024!"

Preliminary Annual 2023 Financial Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Announces Upcoming Webinar and Conference Participation

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company" or "Nanalysis", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines, MRI technology for industrial and research applications, and detection equipment services, announces that Founder and CEO Sane Krakiwsky will be participating in an upcoming webinar and conference.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive, and Q&A with Nanalysis Scientific Corp.
Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, February 13th at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT
Webcast Registration Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5717071661279/WN_TS79x1UxQNautofycA8qxQ

Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky are providing a business review and update with an outlook on 2024 and beyond, including the rollout, expansion and growth opportunities for the $160 million CATSA contract as well as the NMR and MRI businesses.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.

Event : Integrous Communications Big Hearts, Big Ideas Virtual Investor Conference
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET / 8 AM PT
Webcast Link : https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3017/49865

Management will also be available on February 14 th and 15 th for one-on-one meetings which can be requested through the conference site.

To register for the event, Investors can go to the conference link: Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference

Welcome to the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference, where the nexus of innovation, big investment ideas and charitable giving all converge in a dynamic digital space.
The focus of this conference is to present smaller market cap companies that we believe are poised to be much bigger due to innovation, positioning, and increased visibility.
At the same time, we want to demonstrate compassion and realize that while we can pursue profits in our portfolios, giving back pays dividends in ways that benefit humanity and society. We truly believe that the two do go hand in hand.
Step into the future with us at the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference, an unparalleled gathering where the pulse of innovation harmonizes with the rhythm of investment and charitable giving on a virtual platform.

Our carefully curated agenda features thought leaders, industry pioneers, and visionaries who will share insights on the latest trends, disruptive technologies, and emerging market dynamics that are shaping the future.

The conference will consist of company presentations (Public, and a select few Private), 1x1's, as well as presentations from some selected charities that we would like to highlight.
As we navigate the intersection of innovation, investment and giving , the conference aims to spark opportunities for growth. Join us in this digital format where ideas take flight, investments find purpose, and the future unfolds in real-time.
Welcome to a revolution in connectivity, where the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference sets the stage for a new era of investment, inspiration, and progress.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. operates two primary businesses: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners. With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022, through its subsidiary KPrime, the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract with the Government of Canada to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports. This has resulted in the expansion of the Company's Security Services business. The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services for the Government of Canada in each province and territory of Canada . In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America .

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-upcoming-webinar-and-conference-participation-302055814.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/07/c5229.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FUNDAMENTAL ACQUISITION OF VIVOSTAT A/S

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FUNDAMENTAL ACQUISITION OF VIVOSTAT A/S

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

  • Binding Share Purchase Agreement to purchase 100% of Denmark -based Vivostat A/S (" Vivostat ").
  • Vivostat has a unique system for on-site preparation and application of autologous concentrated fibrin and platelet enriched fibrin sealants for use in post-surgical procedures.
  • Used in over 200,000 surgical procedures, Vivostat's system has peer-reviewed evidence of zero rejection and infection rates.
  • Vivostat has been profitable for the last 3 years and currently generates revenues of approximately €3,600,000 per year with a 60% gross profit margin.
  • Vivostat is currently only actively marketed in six European countries representing less than 10% of its total addressable market.
  • Transaction is expected to close on or before March 15, 2024 , subject to receipt of applicable approvals, including of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") and satisfaction of conditions.

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company " or " Principal ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce that as at February 6, 2024 it entered into an arm's length binding Share Purchase Agreement (" SPA ") to acquire (the " Acquisition ") 100% of the equity interests of Vivostat, a 23-year-old Danish company which uses a unique autologous fibrin sealant solution for post-surgical use.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Achieves Record Revenue in Q4

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company" or "Nanalysis", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines, MRI technology for industrial and research applications, and detection equipment services, provides an estimate of Q4 2023 unaudited revenue and highlights some other recent business accomplishments.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

Sean Krakiwsky , Founder and CEO of Nanalysis , states: "We are very pleased with how the fourth quarter closed out 2023, a year not without its challenges. While our Security Services business continued its ramp through the end of the year, we also had strong results in our benchtop sales that we expect to continue into the first quarter. With both Benchtop NMR and Security Services contributing significantly, we were able to achieve fourth quarter unaudited revenues of between $9 .3MM and $9 .8MM, constituting a new record quarter for Nanalysis." 1

_________________________________
1 All figures and results referenced in this press release are preliminary and unaudited

"We feel that with the continued trajectory of the Company's airport security maintenance project, returning strength to Benchtop NMR revenue, and our cost cutting measures that were implemented last year and continuing into 2024, we are making progress toward our corporate objective of generating positive EBITDA in this fiscal year."

Financial and Operational Highlights:

  • New Quarterly Revenue Record: Q4 2023 revenue will be at least $9 .3MM (unaudited), driven by continued expansion of security services related to the Company's airport security maintenance project, as well as continued recovery in Benchtop NMR sales.
  • Phase-In of the Company's Airport Security Maintenance Project: On January 11, 2024 , the Company completed the phase-in period related to its airport security maintenance project, resulting in the Company's Security Services business now performing maintenance of passenger screening imaging and detection equipment across all of Canada . We are confident that the highly capable team we've built during this project will provide significant growth opportunities for this business with new customers and partners.
  • 100 MHz Benchtop NMR Product: In Q4, the Company sold and shipped 14 100MHz Benchtop NMR units, the highest number of shipments for 100 MHz units in a quarter since the Company cleared its backlog in 2022. This drove continued recovery in Benchtop NMR revenue. Customer satisfaction is high, and we continue to seek value added partnerships and new software applications to drive more growth.
  • New Patent Grant: The Company expanded its patent portfolio with the grant of United States Patent #US 11,815,574B2 which is part of the ongoing patent pipeline for its Benchtop NMR products. The Company continues to innovate in several areas of magnetic resonance technology, and we are proud of this recent patent grant directly associated with the 100 MHz product.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. operates two primary businesses: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners. With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022, through its subsidiary KPrime, the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract with the Government of Canada to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports. This has resulted in the expansion of the Company's Security Services business. The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services for the Government of Canada in each province and territory of Canada . In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America .

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-achieves-record-revenue-in-q4-302054258.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/06/c3062.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Resignation of Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali from its Board of Directors

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Resignation of Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali from its Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 5, 2024 Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA WKN# A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today the resignation of Independent Board Director Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

computer hardware

Is Quantum Computing the Next Big Tech Trend?

Quantum computing is an emerging technology that has the potential to revolutionize many industries.

According to Statista, the quantum computing market's total revenue is projected to reach US$8.6 billion by 2027. To put that into perspective, the industry was worth only US$412 million in 2020.

With that in mind, it's clear the field of quantum computing is nascent and exciting. Here the Investing News Network takes a look at its potential impact on several industries and how investors can get exposure to the space.

Fathom Announces Start of Drilling at Albert Lake Project

East Block Acquisition Term Extended

Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

