Carbon Black Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Carbon Black, a cybersecurity innovator and a leading provider of next-generation endpoint security announced it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock.

As quoted in the press release:

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Carbon Black intends to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “CBLK.” Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, William Blair, Raymond James and Cowen are acting as co-managers. A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor may there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Click here for the full text release: